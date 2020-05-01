Taiwanese smartphone maker HTC could be planning to make a comeback in the smartphone arena with a new mid-range smartphone. HTC is known as one of the forerunners in the Android smartphone revolution and had launched the first-ever Android smartphone in the world. Due to several reasons, the company seems to have been a bit off-track in the smartphone race for a few years. However, the company is still into smartphone production by making smartphones for a few little-known brands.

The company is probably planning a comeback to regain its foothold in the Android market. According to the rumour mill, HTC is perhaps all set to roll out its next smartphone. The smartphone would be called HTC Desire 20 Pro and could be unveiled early.

Tipster Evan Blass has reportedly shared a rendered sketch of the upcoming smartphone HTC Desire 20 Pro. Another XDA contributor LiabTooFeR has also claimed about the same device. His tweet reads: "I though HTC is dead... But HTC Desire 20 Pro is in the pipeline."

'Design language borrowed from OnePlus and Xiaomi'

According to LiabTooFeR, the HTC Desire 20 Pro would probably come with a fusion design language borrowed from OnePlus and Xiaomi. LiabTooFeR asserted the device might look identical to the OnePlus 8 from the front and Mi 10 from the rear side. He has also claimed that the upcoming HTC smartphone would come with a 3.5mm audio out port too.

The smartphone would carry the codename Bayarmo and is expected to target the mid-range or affordable consumer bracket.

Looking closely at the schematic design, the upcoming smartphone might pack a flat display design combined with a punch-hole selfie camera on its left. The HTC Desire 20 Pro is expected to pack four camera units in its primary camera module out of which one would be reserved for measuring depth-of-field of the subject. The rest of the sensors would probably help to shoot wide-angle, telephotos and portrait photos. The design render claims that the smartphone would likely come with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor which seems quite odd when the in-display sensors have become a norm and could be seen even on budget range of devices. However, many of Google's own Pixel devices too come with rear-mounted fingerprint sensors to make the smartphone comfortable to use single-handedly.

There are no indications about the specifications of HTC Desire 20 Pro for now. However, a recent listing at the benchmarking website GeekBench hints the device might come with an octa-core Snapdragon SoC clocked at 1.8GHz.