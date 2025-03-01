How World Leaders Reacted to the Trump-Zelensky Oval Office Heated Clash

A heated Oval Office meeting between former U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has triggered strong global reactions. European leaders rushed to back Ukraine, while some right-wing figures and Russian officials sided with Trump. The tense encounter has intensified divisions over the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Tense Meeting Turns Confrontational

The highly anticipated meeting was expected to focus on U.S. aid and peace negotiations. Instead, it quickly became contentious. Trump accused Zelensky of being ungrateful and unwilling to negotiate with Russia. He also suggested that Zelensky was risking a broader conflict. The fallout has left Ukraine facing diplomatic uncertainty and has widened the global divide over the war.

European Leaders Stand with Ukraine

European leaders swiftly condemned Trump's remarks and reiterated their support for Ukraine. French President Emmanuel Macron emphasized that Russia remains the aggressor.

"We were right to support Ukraine and sanction Russia three years ago, and we must continue," Macron said. "Ukraine is fighting for Europe's dignity, security, and independence."

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre also criticized Trump's words. He called Trump's claim that Zelensky was "gambling with World War III" deeply unreasonable. Støre stressed that Ukraine's security remains critical for both the U.S. and Europe.

Other leaders took to social media to show solidarity. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk reassured Ukraine, stating, "You are not alone." Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez echoed the sentiment, saying, "Ukraine, Spain stands with you."

In Germany, Johann Wadephul, deputy leader of the conservative party in parliament, called the meeting "shocking." He questioned how anyone could undermine a leader fighting to defend his country.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen praised Zelensky's resilience. "Your dignity reflects the bravery of the Ukrainian people," she said. "Stay strong, stay courageous, and never lose hope. You are never alone. We remain committed to a just and lasting peace."

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna placed the blame on Russia. "The only barrier to peace is Putin's decision to continue his war of aggression," he said. "If Russia stops fighting, the war ends. If Ukraine stops fighting, Ukraine ceases to exist."

Russia and Right-Wing Leaders Support Trump

While many world leaders criticized Trump's stance, Russian officials and some right-wing politicians supported him. Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev mocked Zelensky, calling him an "ungrateful pig" who "finally got a strong slap in the Oval Office." He also urged the U.S. to cut off all military aid to Ukraine.

Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, leader of the far-right League party, praised Trump on social media. "Aim for PEACE, stop this war! Come on @realDonaldTrump," he wrote.

The stark contrast in global reactions highlights the deepening rift over the war in Ukraine. While European allies reaffirmed their commitment to Ukraine, Trump's comments have added fuel to the international debate. As Ukraine continues to fight for its survival, the political battle over its future rages on.