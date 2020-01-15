Selection: The War Between Women will be back with two new episodes on TV Chosun this Saturday and Sunday at 10.50 pm KST. Episodes 9 and 10 will continue to focus on the various challenges faced by King Lee Kyung and his childhood friend, Kang Eun Bo. The upcoming episodes will also feature the next evil move by Queen Mother.

In order to find out if the King and his childhood friend will ever get their happy ending, viewers will have to watch the historical drama on TV Chosun at 10.50 pm KST on January 18 and 19. The Korean mini-series will also be streamed worldwide on the official website for the broadcasting network this Saturday and Sunday at 10.50 pm KST.

A quick recap

Episodes 7 and 8 of the Korean drama focused on the evil move by Queen Mother. She managed to trap the King and his childhood friend with the help of Ministers Kim Man Chan and Jo Heung Gyeon. Apart from framing Eun Bo for the death of a court lady, the King's mother also managed to stop her son from moving against her.

Will Queen Mother succeed in eliminating Eun Bo?

The preview for episodes 9 and 10 of Selection: The War Between Women shows the female lead being tortured by officers of the Royal Investigation Bureau as they try to find out her real identity. But Eun Bo repeatedly tells them that she knows nothing about the court lady who was found dead near the guest house.

On the other end, Queen Mother makes her final move against the female lead. The 30-second-long clip shows her trying to convince the judging panel for helping her in eliminating Eun Bo from the new Queen's selection. But Queen Dowager stops her right away. She asks the King's Mother to prove that Eun Bo is the dead queen.

The promo for episode 9 of Selection: The War Between Women also shows Jo Heung Gyeon's servant, Gae Pyeong, chasing Eun Bo's, mother and Hong Yeon. Though the female lead's mother tries her best to help the young lady, Gae Pyeong manages to bring her to the palace. But it remains to be seen if Heung Gyeon will succeed in proving the real identity of Eun Bo.

Here is a preview of Selection: The War Between Women episode 9:

To know more about the fate of King Lee Kyung and his childhood friend Eun Bo, viewers will have to watch episodes 9 and 10 of the history drama on TV Chosun this Saturday and Sunday, January 18 and 19, at 10.50 pm KST.