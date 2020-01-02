The Korean television world is set to premiere some of the best dramas of 2020 in January. From the second season of popular medical drama Romantic Doctor Teacher Kim to the story of a struggling economist, every mini-series that will go on air this month has a unique story to say. A drama will also feature the return of 2PM member Taecyeon on TV after two years.

While Channel A drama Touch will follow a set of struggling artists, tvN series Money Game will revolve around the various challenges faced by an economist and MBC drama The Game: Towards Midnight will focus on a mysterious murder case. Meanwhile, the second season of SBS series Romantic Doctor Teacher Kim and JTBC drama Itaewon Class will stress on the importance of teamwork.

Find out more about the five Kdramas that are scheduled to premiere in January

Touch

The upcoming romantic comedy drama is scheduled to premiere on Channel A this Friday, January 3, at 10.50 pm KST. The mini-series will focus on the life of a former idol trainee named Han Soo Yeon and her relationship with a former makeup artist named Cha Jung Hyuk. Touch stars Kim Bo Ra and Joo Sang Wook in lead roles. It is written by Ahn Ho Kyung and Min Yeon Hong.

Romantic Doctor Teacher Kim season 2

One of the most anticipated Korean dramas to premiere in January is the second season of popular medical drama Romantic Doctor Teacher Kim. The mini-series is scheduled to premiere on SBS next Monday, January 6, and it will continue to focus on the people at Dol Dam Hospital. Season 2 will feature Han Suk Kyu, Lee Sung Kyung and Ahn Hyo Seop in lead roles.

Money Game

The upcoming political thriller is scheduled to premiere on tvN on January 15. The mini-series is written by Lee Young Mi and directed by Kim Sang Ho. Money Game follows a government official named Chae Yi Hyun, who works as the chief of Economic Policy Bureau at the Financial Services Commission. The character will be portrayed by Go Soo and the other lead casts are Lee Sung Min and Shim Eun Kyung.

The Game: Towards Midnight

The upcoming mystery thriller is scheduled to premiere on MBC in January. The mini-series will focus on the life of a man named Kim Tae Pyung, who is born with an ability to see in detail about a person's death. The character will team up with a detective named Seo Joon Young to solve a mysterious murder case that took place 20 years back. Episode 1 of The Game: Towards Midnight will be telecast on January 22 at 8.55 pm KST and the lead casts are 2PM member Taecyeon, Lee Yeon Hee and Im Joo Hwan.

Itaewon Class

The upcoming action thriller is scheduled to premiere on JTBC on January 31. The mini-series is based on a webtoon of the same name and it will follow a restaurant owner named Park Sae Joy. The character will help a set of young people in achieving their dreams. Itaewon Class is written by Gwang Jin and directed by Kim Sung Yoon. Its lead casts are Park Seo Joon, Kwon Nara, Yoo Jae Myung and Kim Da Mi.