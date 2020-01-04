Live

Golden Disc Awards 2020 for Digital Album Sales is kick-starting from the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul at 5 PM KST on Saturday, January 5. Apart from revealing the winners, the star-studded event will feature special stage performances of popular Korean singers and K-Pop bands, including ITZY, CHUNG HA, TWICE and MAMAMOO.

The celebrity presenters for tonight's award ceremony are Ahn Jae Hyun, Go Jun Hee, Han Ye Ri, Joo Won, Jung Eun Chae, Kim Nam Gil, Kim Seon Ho, Kim So Hyun, Lee Sang Yoon, Lee Se Young, Lee Jae Wook and Shin Sung Rok. Korean music lovers worldwide can watch the annual award ceremony live on JTBC, JTBC 2, JTBC 4 and VLive.

Check out all the latest updates, including photos, videos, live performances, winners list and more of Golden Disc Awards 2020 below: