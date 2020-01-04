Live
Golden Disc Awards 2020 for Digital Album Sales is kick-starting from the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul at 5 PM KST on Saturday, January 5. Apart from revealing the winners, the star-studded event will feature special stage performances of popular Korean singers and K-Pop bands, including ITZY, CHUNG HA, TWICE and MAMAMOO.

The celebrity presenters for tonight's award ceremony are Ahn Jae Hyun, Go Jun Hee, Han Ye Ri, Joo Won, Jung Eun Chae, Kim Nam Gil, Kim Seon Ho, Kim So Hyun, Lee Sang Yoon, Lee Se Young, Lee Jae Wook and Shin Sung Rok. Korean music lovers worldwide can watch the annual award ceremony live on JTBC, JTBC 2, JTBC 4 and VLive.

Check out all the latest updates, including photos, videos, live performances, winners list and more of Golden Disc Awards 2020 below:

4:26 PM KST: Check out Lee Da Hee at the Red Carpet of 34th annual Golden Disc Awards.

4:16 PM KST: Paul Kim at the Red Carpet of 34th annual Golden Disc Awards.

JANNABI

4:10 PM KST: Check out the members of JANNABI at the Red Carpet of 34th annual Golden Disc Awards.

4:06 PM KST: Check out the members of MAMAMOO at the Red Carpet of 34th annual Golden Disc Awards.

4:01 PM KST: Check out the members of TWICE at the Red Carpet of 34th annual Golden Disc Awards in little pink dress.

3.57 PM KST: Check out the members of ITZY at the Red Carpet of 34th annual Golden Disc Awards in white outfits.

3.55 PM KST: Check out CHUNG HA at the Red Carpet of 34th annual Golden Disc Awards in a long black dress.

3.52 PM KST: Check out the members of ATEEZ at the Red Carpet of 34th annual Golden Disc Awards.

3.20 PM KST: The members of TXT walk the Red Carpet of 34th annual Golden Disc Awards.

3.48 PM KST: Popular Korean singers and the members of popular K-Pop groups are walking on the Red Carpet