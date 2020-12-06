One of the most prestigious award ceremonies of the Kpop world, Ment Asian Music Awards 2020 [MAAM 2020] are out. The Daesang Award –Album of the Year- has been bagged by BTS. Here is the complete list of winners of MAMA 2020 in different categories.

Due to pandemic, the event is being held off-contact. But Mnet wanted this event to be a bridge between the artists and fans. Thus it created a concept NEW-TOPIA and to connect people with the power of the music. According to Mnet, NEW-TOPIA is a new virtual world where fans can return to make 'contact' whereas artists and fans will become connectors, transcending time and space, within 2020 MAMA.

Best New Asian Artist Award has been bagged by JO1, Best of Next Award was won by GRAVITY, Discovery of the Year is ATEEZ. Jessi's NUNU NANA has won the favorite Dance Performance award.

List of MAMA 2020 Winners:

[Names of the winners will appear in bold letters among the nominations]

Best New Male Artist

CRAVITY

MCND

TOO

TREASURE

Wei

Best New Female Artist

cignature

Natty

SECRET NUMBER

Weeekly

woo!ah!

Best Male Artist

Kang Daniel

Park Jin Young

Baekhyun

Zico

Taemin

Best Female Artist

Sunmi

IU

Chungha

Taeyeon

Hwasa

Best Male Group

EXO

GOT7

NCT

MONSTA X

BTS

SEVENTEEN

Best Female Group

BLACKPINK

TWICE

Red Velvet

MAMAMOO

IZ*ONE

Oh My Girl

Best Dance Performance Male Group

ATEEZ – "INCEPTION"

EXO – "Obsession"

NCT 127 – "Kick It"

TXT – "Can't You See Me?"

BTS – "Dynamite"

SEVENTEEN – "Left & Right"

Best Dance Performance Female Group

BLACKPINK – "How You Like That"

ITZY – "WANNABE"

TWICE – "MORE & MORE"

Red Velvet – "Psycho"

IZ*ONE – "Secret Story of the Swan"

Oh My Girl – "Nonstop"

Best Dance Performance Solo

Kang Daniel – "Who U Are"

Sunmi – "pporappippam"

Jessi – "NUNU NANA"

Taemin – "Criminal"

Hwasa – "Maria"

Best Vocal Performance Group

WINNER – "Hold"

Noel – "Late Night"

NU'EST – "I'm in Trouble"

Davichi – "Dear."

MAMAMOO – "HIP"

Best Vocal Performance Solo

Baek Yerin – "Square (2017)"

Baekhyun – "Candy"

IU – "Blueming"

Jung Seung Hwan – "My Christmas wish"

Taeyeon – "Spark"

Best Band Performance

DAY6 – "Zombie"

M.C the MAX – "BLOOM"

N.Flying – "Oh really."

LEENALCHI – "Tiger is Coming"

HYUKOH – "Help"

Best Hip Hop & Urban Music

Giriboy – "Eul" (Feat. BIG Naughty)

YUMDDA – "Amanda" (Feat. Simon Dominic)

Lee Hi – "Holo"

Zico – "Any song"

CHANGMO – "METEOR"

Best OST

Gaho – "Start" ("Itaewon Class")

Baek Yerin – "Here I Am Again" ("Crash Landing On You")

Sandeul – "Slightly Tipsy" ("She is My Type")

Joy – "Introduce me a good person" ("Hospital Playlist")

Jo Jung Suk – "Aloha" ("Hospital Playlist")

Best Collaboration

Park Jin Young – "When We Disco" (Duet with Sunmi)

BOL4 – "Leo" (Feat. Baekhyun)

Sung Si Kyung & IU – "First Winter"

IU – "eight" (Prod. & Feat. Suga)

Zico – "Summer Hate" (Feat. Rain)

Song of the Year

ATEEZ – "INCEPTION"

Baekhyun – "Candy"

Baek Yerin – "Here I Am Again" ("Crash Landing On You")

Baek Yerin – "Square (2017)"

BLACKPINK – "How You Like That"

BOL4 – "Leo" (Feat. Baekhyun)

BTS – "Dynamite"

CHANGMO – "METEOR"

Davichi – "Dear."

DAY6 – "Zombie"

EXO – "Obsession"

Gaho – "Start" ("Itaewon Class")

Giriboy – "Eul" (Feat. BIG Naughty)

Hwasa – "Maria"

HYUKOH – "Help"

ITZY – "WANNABE"

IU – "Blueming"

IU – "eight" (Prod. & Feat. Suga)

IZ*ONE – "Secret Story of the Swan"

Jessi – "NUNU NANA"

Jo Jung Suk – "Aloha" ("Hospital Playlist")

Joy – "Introduce me a good person" ("Hospital Playlist")

Jung Seung Hwan – "My Christmas wish"

Kang Daniel – "Who U Are"

Lee Hi – "Holo"

LEENALCHI – "Tiger is Coming"

M.C the MAX – "BLOOM"

MAMAMOO – "HIP"

N.Flying – "Oh really."

NCT 127 – "Kick It"

Noel – "Late Night"

NU'EST – "I'm in Trouble"

Oh My Girl – "Nonstop"

Park Jin Young – "When We Disco" (Duet with Sunmi)

Red Velvet – "Psycho"

Sandeul – "Slightly Tipsy" ("She is My Type")

SEVENTEEN – "Left & Right"

Sung Si Kyung & IU – "First Winter"

Sunmi – "pporappippam"

Taemin – "Criminal"

Taeyeon – "Spark"

TWICE – "MORE & MORE"

TXT – "Can't You See Me?"

WINNER – "Hold"

YUMDDA – "Amanda" (Feat. Simon Dominic)

Zico – "Any song"

Zico – "Summer Hate" (Feat. Rain)

Artist of the Year

Baekhyun

BLACKPINK

BTS

Chungha

cignature

CRAVITY

EXO

GOT7

Hwasa

IU

IZ*ONE

Kang Daniel

MAMAMOO

MCND

MONSTA X

Natty

NCT

Oh My Girl

Park Jin Young

Red Velvet

SECRET NUMBER

SEVENTEEN

Sunmi

Taemin

Taeyeon

TOO

TREASURE

TWICE

Weeekly

WEi

woo!ah!

Zico

Worldwide Fans' Choice Top 10