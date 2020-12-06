One of the most prestigious award ceremonies of the Kpop world, Ment Asian Music Awards 2020 [MAAM 2020] are out. The Daesang Award –Album of the Year- has been bagged by BTS. Here is the complete list of winners of MAMA 2020 in different categories.
Due to pandemic, the event is being held off-contact. But Mnet wanted this event to be a bridge between the artists and fans. Thus it created a concept NEW-TOPIA and to connect people with the power of the music. According to Mnet, NEW-TOPIA is a new virtual world where fans can return to make 'contact' whereas artists and fans will become connectors, transcending time and space, within 2020 MAMA.
Best New Asian Artist Award has been bagged by JO1, Best of Next Award was won by GRAVITY, Discovery of the Year is ATEEZ. Jessi's NUNU NANA has won the favorite Dance Performance award.
Watch the livestream of MAMA 2020 here:
List of MAMA 2020 Winners:
[Names of the winners will appear in bold letters among the nominations]
Best New Male Artist
- CRAVITY
- MCND
- TOO
- TREASURE
- Wei
Best New Female Artist
- cignature
- Natty
- SECRET NUMBER
- Weeekly
- woo!ah!
Best Male Artist
- Kang Daniel
- Park Jin Young
- Baekhyun
- Zico
- Taemin
Best Female Artist
- Sunmi
- IU
- Chungha
- Taeyeon
- Hwasa
Best Male Group
- EXO
- GOT7
- NCT
- MONSTA X
- BTS
- SEVENTEEN
Best Female Group
- BLACKPINK
- TWICE
- Red Velvet
- MAMAMOO
- IZ*ONE
- Oh My Girl
Best Dance Performance Male Group
- ATEEZ – "INCEPTION"
- EXO – "Obsession"
- NCT 127 – "Kick It"
- TXT – "Can't You See Me?"
- BTS – "Dynamite"
- SEVENTEEN – "Left & Right"
Best Dance Performance Female Group
- BLACKPINK – "How You Like That"
- ITZY – "WANNABE"
- TWICE – "MORE & MORE"
- Red Velvet – "Psycho"
- IZ*ONE – "Secret Story of the Swan"
- Oh My Girl – "Nonstop"
Best Dance Performance Solo
- Kang Daniel – "Who U Are"
- Sunmi – "pporappippam"
- Jessi – "NUNU NANA"
- Taemin – "Criminal"
- Hwasa – "Maria"
Best Vocal Performance Group
- WINNER – "Hold"
- Noel – "Late Night"
- NU'EST – "I'm in Trouble"
- Davichi – "Dear."
- MAMAMOO – "HIP"
Best Vocal Performance Solo
- Baek Yerin – "Square (2017)"
- Baekhyun – "Candy"
- IU – "Blueming"
- Jung Seung Hwan – "My Christmas wish"
- Taeyeon – "Spark"
Best Band Performance
- DAY6 – "Zombie"
- M.C the MAX – "BLOOM"
- N.Flying – "Oh really."
- LEENALCHI – "Tiger is Coming"
- HYUKOH – "Help"
Best Hip Hop & Urban Music
- Giriboy – "Eul" (Feat. BIG Naughty)
- YUMDDA – "Amanda" (Feat. Simon Dominic)
- Lee Hi – "Holo"
- Zico – "Any song"
- CHANGMO – "METEOR"
Best OST
- Gaho – "Start" ("Itaewon Class")
- Baek Yerin – "Here I Am Again" ("Crash Landing On You")
- Sandeul – "Slightly Tipsy" ("She is My Type")
- Joy – "Introduce me a good person" ("Hospital Playlist")
- Jo Jung Suk – "Aloha" ("Hospital Playlist")
Best Collaboration
- Park Jin Young – "When We Disco" (Duet with Sunmi)
- BOL4 – "Leo" (Feat. Baekhyun)
- Sung Si Kyung & IU – "First Winter"
- IU – "eight" (Prod. & Feat. Suga)
- Zico – "Summer Hate" (Feat. Rain)
Song of the Year
- ATEEZ – "INCEPTION"
- Baekhyun – "Candy"
- Baek Yerin – "Here I Am Again" ("Crash Landing On You")
- Baek Yerin – "Square (2017)"
- BLACKPINK – "How You Like That"
- BOL4 – "Leo" (Feat. Baekhyun)
- BTS – "Dynamite"
- CHANGMO – "METEOR"
- Davichi – "Dear."
- DAY6 – "Zombie"
- EXO – "Obsession"
- Gaho – "Start" ("Itaewon Class")
- Giriboy – "Eul" (Feat. BIG Naughty)
- Hwasa – "Maria"
- HYUKOH – "Help"
- ITZY – "WANNABE"
- IU – "Blueming"
- IU – "eight" (Prod. & Feat. Suga)
- IZ*ONE – "Secret Story of the Swan"
- Jessi – "NUNU NANA"
- Jo Jung Suk – "Aloha" ("Hospital Playlist")
- Joy – "Introduce me a good person" ("Hospital Playlist")
- Jung Seung Hwan – "My Christmas wish"
- Kang Daniel – "Who U Are"
- Lee Hi – "Holo"
- LEENALCHI – "Tiger is Coming"
- M.C the MAX – "BLOOM"
- MAMAMOO – "HIP"
- N.Flying – "Oh really."
- NCT 127 – "Kick It"
- Noel – "Late Night"
- NU'EST – "I'm in Trouble"
- Oh My Girl – "Nonstop"
- Park Jin Young – "When We Disco" (Duet with Sunmi)
- Red Velvet – "Psycho"
- Sandeul – "Slightly Tipsy" ("She is My Type")
- SEVENTEEN – "Left & Right"
- Sung Si Kyung & IU – "First Winter"
- Sunmi – "pporappippam"
- Taemin – "Criminal"
- Taeyeon – "Spark"
- TWICE – "MORE & MORE"
- TXT – "Can't You See Me?"
- WINNER – "Hold"
- YUMDDA – "Amanda" (Feat. Simon Dominic)
- Zico – "Any song"
- Zico – "Summer Hate" (Feat. Rain)
Artist of the Year
- Baekhyun
- BLACKPINK
- BTS
- Chungha
- cignature
- CRAVITY
- EXO
- GOT7
- Hwasa
- IU
- IZ*ONE
- Kang Daniel
- MAMAMOO
- MCND
- MONSTA X
- Natty
- NCT
- Oh My Girl
- Park Jin Young
- Red Velvet
- SECRET NUMBER
- SEVENTEEN
- Sunmi
- Taemin
- Taeyeon
- TOO
- TREASURE
- TWICE
- Weeekly
- WEi
- woo!ah!
- Zico
Worldwide Fans' Choice Top 10
- ATEEZ
- Baek Yerin
- BLACKPINK
- BTS
- CHANGMO
- Chungha
- cignature
- CRAVITY
- Davichi
- DAY6
- EXO
- Giriboy
- GOT7
- HYUKOH
- ITZY
- IU
- IZ*ONE
- Jessi
- Jung Seung Hwan
- Kang Daniel
- Lee Hi – "Holo"
- LEENALCHI
- MAMAMOO
- MCND
- M.C the MAX
- MONSTA X
- Natty
- NCT
- N.Flying
- Noel
- NU'EST
- Oh My Girl
- Park Jin Young
- Red Velvet
- SECRET NUMBER
- SEVENTEEN
- Sunmi
- Taemin
- Taeyeon
- TOO
- TREASURE
- TWICE
- TXT
- Weeekly
- WEi
- WINNER
- woo!ah!
- YUMDDA
- Zico