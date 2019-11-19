Disney+, the latest video on demand streaming service to join the ranks of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and others, is only available in certain regions across the world. If you wanted to try out the service in Singapore, you wouldn't be able to find it on the Google Play Store or iOS App Store.

However, you can still get around the region block and experience Disney+ first hand. There's a lot of content available on the streaming service, especially if you're a Star Wars fan. The new Star Wars show 'The Mandalorian' is off to a great start and has received positive reviews all around.

In this post, we are going to show you how to download and sign up for Disney+ in Singapore or other regions where it isn't available yet. For now, we are going to tell you how to download and use the app on an Android device. On Android smartphones or tablets, users can search the internet for the latest Disney+ APK and download the file. We recommend trying out APKPure for this.

After downloading the app, install it on your Android device. Do not launch the app yet. Before opening the Disney+ app, you should download a VPN service. Again, we would suggest that you try out 1.1.1.1 by Cloudfare. It's a great DNS service app and is also free to download and use. For faster speeds, you may want to purchase a subscription, which is very reasonable. The Disney+ app will work great in the regular free mode as well, so don't worry about purchasing anything.

After installing the 1.1.1.1 app on your device, launch the service and hit the Warp button to start a connection. Now, launch the Disney+ app and it should ask you to sign up for a free 7-day trial. Add your details, use a Credit/Debit card to sign up for the Disney+ service, and you're good to go.

That's about it. You should now be able to view all the content on Disney+. There's a lot of content from Disney, Marvel, Pixar, and others, including original shows such as The Mandalorian. When using the Disney+ app, stay connected with the 1.1.1.1 app.