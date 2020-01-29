Paige has spoken about the impact of Triple H's inappropriate joke on her about having "kids she doesn't know about'. His carefree remark added salt to an old injury and affected her boyfriend singer-writer Ronnie Radke and his family.

The Diva of Tomorrow, in a chat with Lilian Garcia on her podcast, said that Ronnie Radke is "brave" to deal with the online bullying. "But recently after [Triple H] made that joke, which, I respect Hunter - he [has] always been respectful to me and he has always just been a gentleman, so when he made that joke, it kind of just ignited this thing where it opened the door for all these fans to attack me and take pictures, and screenshots, and videos. And then, all-of-a-sudden, it's being sent to Ronnie and to my family and stuff like that all over again and it took me a couple of years to really get over it," WWE Inc quoted her as saying.

Paige then opens up about the dark phase where she sought help from four different therapists to overcome the situation. "And then, knowing that I couldn't have kids too, so that whole joke was just bad! I was like, 'I can't have kids!' And then, all-of-a-sudden, these videos are being brought up, so it was just all of this stuff, kind of like an influx of hatred just thrown at me by all these fans. And I'm just like, 'damn, I was just getting over this, and now it all just came back again, and now I have poor Ronnie who has to be involved in all of this, and my family, again, has to be involved in this,'" she adds.

Nonetheless, the 27-year old is happy to have received an apology from the Triple H. "Oh yeah, it definitely takes someone, a real man or a woman, to admit a mistake that they've made," Paige claimed. "And to publicly go out there, and, obviously, apologize, it takes a lot because sometimes, like, you truly don't mean to offend someone, obviously, and in today's age, like, people can get offended a lot," she adds.

Paige also says that she would not have taken the joke seriously if it was made privately, but making such comments in media resulted in cyber bullying, she concludes.