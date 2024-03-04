How Is Ryan Garcia? Boxer Raises Concern After His X Profile Posts Disturbing Video Claiming He Is Dead and His Throat Has Been Slit [GRAPHIC]

Ryan Garcia sparked concerns among fans and fellow boxers after a disturbing video was posted to his social media accounts. Garcia, who's set to fight Devin Haney in New York next month, has been notably active online over the weekend, constantly challenging Jake Paul to a match. However, his latest post was unrelated to his boxing career.

The video shows shaky footage, giving a brief glimpse of an unidentified man inside what seems to be Garcia's house. ''We got him boys. RYAN GARCIA RIP B***H. 666," is written over the clip, "Video is exactly 666 in time. WE TOLD YOU WE WERE COMING." A series of random letters then follows.

Disturbing Video Creating Panic

The six-second video was shared on Garcia's X and Instagram accounts, featuring equally concerning captions. However, it remains unclear whether Garcia himself posted these updates.

The message that was posted on Garcia's X account, read, "MARCH 3 SUNDAY 2024 we slit RG THROAT AND THRU HIM IN A BASKET NOBODY WILL FIND HIM BSABJANANANANANAJQKA ANAIQNANSBSNANABA A SNSNSNWKWNA S ANANSNSN SATAN SITTING AT THE TOP NOW. 666."

Meanwhile, the Instagram caption consists of a disjointed collection of random words and letters, with one coherent sentence reading, "THE DEATH OF RYAN GARCIA BILL HANEY WAS RIGHT ON THAT ONE."

As of Sunday night, the video remained on both of Garcia's accounts, and there has been no statement from his promoter, Golden Boy.

Meanwhile, Garcia's ex-wife, Andrea Celina, who divorced him just two months after the birth of their son, shared on Instagram that Garcia was not in good health. She claims that the posts were not made by a 'troll.'

"If all my followers who are believers can you please pray for Ryan," she wrote on her Instagram story.

"We are not together and i've been in contact with him and he may seen fine but he is not. I know in my heart he is being heavily oppressed. This is not a troll, I'm genuinely concerned and so is all his family members. We are not part of any of this and want him to get better but this IS REAL. Pray for him."

Assurance from Father

Later, on Sunday, Henry Garcia, Ryan's father, offered a brief update in response to a fan's comment on one of his previous Instagram posts. The coach reassured the concerned fan that his son was simply "trolling," but he hinted that there might be additional undisclosed matters at play.

Henry reassured, "Yes, Ryan is ok, he's just trolling the wrong way." However, he added, "No, there's more to it. Trust."

Garcia is scheduled to fight Devin Haney on April 20. The absence of communication from Garcia's camp and the troubling nature of the posts raised concerns about the fighter's well-being.

Speculation among fans ranged from the possibility of a hack to genuine worry for Garcia's health.

MMA fighter Dillon Danis in the Instagram comment section, offering to cover the costs for Garcia to seek help, saying, "I'll pay for you to get help, man. Feel bad for you."

"Praying for you Ryan... your young and under spiritual attack you have opened doorways for the enemy to attack you. You don't have to reach rock bottom like I did to repent and be delivered...," Diego Sanchez added.

The posts emerged just days after Garcia said that he has a new girlfriend, a development occurring within two months of his divorce from model ex-wife Andrea Celina.