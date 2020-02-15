Ryan Garcia's knock out punch is trending worldwide as he defeated Francisco Fonseca and won the Lightweight World Championship in boxing. The most awaited match held at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California witnessed Garcia winning the match in 80-second action. After the match, Garcia tweeted in his official account, "I just prayed he got up 20-0."

Garcia was facing Fonseca for the first time and the match was considered to be high voltage one as both have an impressive track record. Ryan born in 1998 is an American professional boxer. He holds the WBC silver lightweight title since 2019. He was born in America but he also upholds his Mexican heritage. While entering the ring, he carries the flag of the USA and Mexican countries. He is usually seen wearing red, white and blue coloured attire.

Garcia had the fight on his side

Garcia startled Fonseca with a left hook. The match was already in Garcia's side with his powerful second hook. In the third act, Fonseca tried for a right hand and Garcia knocked him out with the left hook, clinching the title. In 2019 too Garcia had completed two matches with knock out (KP 19-0, 16) and beat Lopez and Romero Duno respectively.

Meanwhile, Fonseca holds a record of four Kos (25-2, 2, 19) defeating stopping Stanley Mendez, Robin Zamora and David Bency in 2019. Speaking to DAZN News Garcia had said, "At the end of the day, I'm not going to wait around for people to get older for fights to pass by." Garcia wants to be out of the game by 2026.

Further, Garcia also told that titles mean a little less to him now and he is trying to get his opponents with big names. He wants to take down the likes of (Vasiliy) Lomachenko, Gervonta Davis, Devin Haney. Garcia's fans shared the video of their favourite star and showered him with praises on social media including Twitter.

One of his fans wrote: "Ryan Garcia just knocked the crap out of a dude in the first round." Bleacher Report tweeted Ryan Garcia showed 'No Mercy'. Ryan Garcia's speed is something. Kid got a huge future, says another Tweet. Ryan Garcia goes beast mode in Valentine's day beat down, says one more fan.