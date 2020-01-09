Not just in reel life, Leonardo DiCaprio turned a real hero when he saved a man's life who was stranded at sea for 11 hours. According to a report in E! News, Leo saved the man who fell from a cruise ship in the Caribbean. The man was saved by DiCaprio after being stranded for almost 11 hours. Leo's boat was near the vicinity of the man, helping save his life on time.

The Titanic star was vacationing with his girlfriend, 22-year-old Camila Morrone. The couple, and some friends, suddenly heard a distress call for a man in need of help. The actor insisted on braving the rough waters to find the man, one hour before sunset and a storm was approaching. Luckily, DiCaprio's boat found the man on time and he was seen waving his hands in the air. According to The Sun, the man worked on that ship and was intoxicated at the time of the incident.

DiCaprio and Camila's relationship

Meanwhile, just recently pictures of DiCaprio and Camila from their exotic vacation went viral. Camila looked smoking hot in an animal print bikini, while Leo kept it casual and was seen with a pair of dark shorts and sunglasses. According to reports, the couple started dating in 2017 and has been together for almost two years now.

Talking about the age-gap of 23 years between her and Leonardo, Camila said, "There's so many relationships in Hollywood — and in the history of the world — where people have large age gaps."

The model further continued saying, "I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date."

DiCaprio at Golden Globes 2020

Leo catapulted to global fame as Jack Dawson opposite Kate Winslet's Rose in 1997's Titanic. At Sunday's Golden Globes in LA, DiCaprio's Once Upon A Time In Hollywood co-star Brad Pitt joked about the classic scene from Titanic where Jack sacrificed himself in order to save Rose and refused to climb the ramp.

After accepting the award for best-supporting actor for the film, Pitt thanked DiCaprio, calling him 'an all-star' and 'a gent' and adding: 'I wouldn't be here without you, man.' Pitt then joked: "Still, I would have shared the raft."

DiCaprio was also nominated in the Best Actor category for his film Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. The actor, however, lost to Joker's Joaquin Phoenix.