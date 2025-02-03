"How Does This End?" Trump's New Tariffs on Canada and Mexico Trigger Backlash from Economists and Political Experts

President Donald Trump fired back Sunday morning after The Wall Street Journal criticized his decision to impose 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico. The conservative-leaning editorial board called it "The Dumbest Trade War in History" in a scathing op-ed published on January 31.

Trump's latest tariffs have sparked widespread concern. CNN analysts warned that the move could raise prices for American consumers. The New York Times reported that Trump signed executive orders on Saturday targeting America's three biggest trading partners. The decision, experts say, could lead to economic strain and a full-blown trade war.

During CNN's Inside Politics on Sunday, host Manu Raju questioned what might come next. He pointed out that Mexico and Canada had already announced plans to retaliate, while China vowed to challenge the tariffs at the World Trade Organization.

"How does this end?" Raju asked. "The White House says this is about stopping illegal migration and fentanyl trafficking but hasn't offered any clear resolution."

Jeff Mason from Reuters called the situation a "trade war" and suggested the White House knew Canada and Mexico would strike back. "If they didn't expect retaliation, they weren't thinking," Mason said. "The real question now is what happens next. Do they raise tariffs even higher?"

Raju outlined the potential economic fallout. Items such as cars, gas, steel, lumber, avocados, and beer could see price hikes due to the tariffs. CNN's Jeff Zeleny added that Trump appeared confident the American public would accept temporary economic disruption.

"The president said there might be short-term pain," Zeleny noted. "We'll see if Americans still support him when prices go up."

Trump responded aggressively on social media, accusing The Wall Street Journal of siding with foreign nations over U.S. interests. He claimed that tariffs would end years of economic exploitation by Canada, Mexico, and China.

"The 'Tariff Lobby,' led by the Globalist and always-wrong Wall Street Journal, is fighting hard to justify these countries ripping off America," Trump wrote. "Those days are over! The USA has major deficits with Canada, Mexico, and China. We owe $36 trillion, and we're not going to be the 'Stupid Country' anymore."

Trump urged companies to manufacture products in the U.S. to avoid tariffs. "Why should we lose trillions subsidizing other countries?" he asked. "This will be the Golden Age of America! There may be pain, but it will be worth it!"

His remarks drew mixed reactions. Reason Editor-in-Chief Matt Welch sarcastically congratulated America. Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci dismissed Trump's claims as "nonsense."

"He wants to isolate us even if it causes economic destruction," Scaramucci said. "Trump doesn't like America's post-World War II role in the world and wants to reverse course. Bad outcomes ahead."

Cato Institute's Scott Lincicome mocked Trump's justification. "I thought this was about fentanyl?" he quipped.

Experts warn that Trump's tariffs could fuel inflation and harm U.S. trade relationships. The economic impact remains uncertain, but retaliation from major partners appears inevitable.