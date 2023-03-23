How Did Wayne Swinny Die? Guitarist and Founding Member of Saliva Dies After Suffering Brain Hemorrhage While on Tour

Wayne Swinny, guitarist and founding member of the hard rock band Saliva has died after suffering a brain hemorrhage while touring with the band. He was 59. Swinny died on Tuesday hours after he was admitted to the ICU following a medical emergency on Tuesday. His bandmates confirmed his death on Wednesday in a Facebook post.

Swinny, singer Josey Scott, guitarist Chris Dabaldo, bassist Dave Novotny, and drummer Paul Crosby founded Saliva in 1996. The band released a self-titled album in 1997, and then in March 2001 it made its major label debut with "Every Six Seconds". In 2002, the band received a Grammy nomination for Best Hard Rock Performance.

Sudden and Unexpected Death

Swinny was admitted to the ICU on Tuesday after he suffered a brain hemorrhage. "Our dear brother Wayne Swinny was discovered Tuesday morning in medical distress and paramedics were called," read a statement from the band's official Facebook page at the time.

Hours later, the band took to Facebook to announce that Swinny had died following the hemorrhage.

"It is with great sadness that we report the passing of our brother Wayne Swinny," the post read. "Wayne passed away this afternoon from a Spontaneous brain hemorrhage while we were out on tour."

"I'm not even sure what to think or how to feel right now," said Saliva singer, Bobby Amaru in a statement.

"My heart aches for Wayne's family, his friends, and anyone who had the joy of being around him. My heart aches for his daughter Nikki. He loved that girl so much.

"He was a guitar hero onstage with all the rock 'n' roll swag that most guitar players dream of. Offstage he was a proud father, an Ancient Aliens expert, and an incredible human who had zero enemies! He would go out of his way to make sure you had a good time."

Amaru, who joined the band in 2011, added that he was happy to have known Swinny for almost 12 years, both on and off the stage.

Bandmembers Devastated

Josey Scott, the band's original lead singer from 1996 until his departure in 2011 described Swinny as his "musical soulmate." "Please be in prayer for his family and all of his brothers in the music industry. This is a huge loss," wrote Scott's wife, Kendra Sappington.

The band's debut album "Every Six Seconds" was released in March 2001. "Every Six Seconds," which featured lead single "Your Disease," went on to sell 1 million copies and earned the band a Grammy nomination for best hard rock performance in 2002.

Saliva had been on the road throughout the United States as part of the Spring Mayhem tour, which also featured Through Fire and Any Given Sin.

The band had played in Nashville, Tennessee, on March 20, just before Swinny was taken to the hospital.

On March 23, the band was supposed to perform in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Details about Swinny's funeral and the band's plans are yet to be shared.