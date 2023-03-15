Kyle Chrisley Arrested for Aggravated Assault in Tennessee Two Months after Father Todd Chrisley and Mother Julie Were Prisoned for Bank Fraud

Kyle Chrisley, son of Todd Chrisley, was arrested for felony aggravated assault in Tennessee and was released after posting a $3,000 bail bond. Kyle, 31, was arrested by the Smyrna Police Department, according to a spokesperson for the Rutherford County Prison in Tennessee, and his court date is March 20.

Although the specifics of the arrest are still not known, it comes just months after Todd started his federal jail term for bank fraud and tax evasion in January. Todd is serving a 12-year sentence, while his wife, Julie, is serving a seven-year term. Police have also released a mugshot of Kyle after his arrest.

Behind the Bars

According to a Rutherford County Prison representative, the reality TV star was handcuffed and charged with the felony after getting busted by the Smyrna Police Department on Tuesday. Although the former "Chrisley Knows Best" star looked upset in his mug shot, details of what preceded the arrest are not immediately public.

Todd is a father to Kyle, Lindsie, 33, and Chase, 26, Grayson, 16, and Savannah, 25, all of whom he shares with his ex-wife Teresa Terry.

Kyle's struggles with addiction and bipolar disorder in 2016 resulted in Todd and Julie getting full custody of Kyle's daughter Chloe with Angela Johnson.

Prior to the sentencing, Savannah claimed that she now had custody of Grayson and Chloe. According to the outlet, Kyle and Todd's relationship grew tense over time as they shared custody of Chloe, but they have now been spotted mending fences.

Kyle's charge of aggravated assault comes just a few months after Todd and Julie Chrisley began serving their prison terms. The celebrity couple was found guilty of bank fraud, tax evasion, and providing fraudulent documentation to banks in order to obtain loans, apparently totaling more than $30 million, to support their extravagant lifestyle.

Lawyers said that they also used a production firm to conceal their income from the IRS. Julie received a seven-year sentence, while Todd received a 12-year sentence, with a 16-month probationary period following their release.

Julie will swap her wardrobes of expensive clothes for a full khaki uniform at the Kentucky penitentiary.

Complicated and Troubled Family

Before the two started their individual sentences in January, Kyle posted the Bible verse Matthew 7:3-5, which discourages people from passing judgment on others for their errors.

Todd will start serving his term at Florida's FPC Pensacola, a minimum-security facility long regarded as one of the nicest in the nation.

However, despite its reputation, the disgraced 'Chrisley Knows Best' actor will continue to be subjected to a rigid routine that requires him to wake up every day at 4.45 am, make his bed with military precision, and work a jail job all morning and into the afternoon.

The Chrisleys shot to stardom with their television show Chrisley Knows Best, which features their close-knit, rambunctious family. According to federal prosecutors, the pair ran a significant bank fraud operation before concealing their income from tax officials and flaunting their opulent lifestyle.

"The Chrisleys have built an empire based on the lie that their wealth came from dedication and hard work,' prosecutors wrote in a pre-sentencing court filing at the time of sentencing.

"The jury's unanimous verdict sets the record straight: Todd and Julie Chrisley are career swindlers who have made a living by jumping from one fraud scheme to another, lying to banks, stiffing vendors, and evading taxes at every corner."

In a filing, Todd's attorneys claimed that the government never provided any proof that he intended to mislead the banks and that the damage figure estimated was inaccurate.

hey added that the crimes were long ago done, that he has no significant criminal history and that he suffers from medical issues that "would make imprisonment disproportionately severe."

Also, his attorneys included letters from friends and coworkers that demonstrate "a history of good deeds and striving to serve others."