How Did The Vivienne Die? Drag Race UK Winner Dies Suddenly Aged 32 as Tributes Pour in from Family and Friends

Former winner of RuPaul's Drag Race UK The Vivienne, has died, friends confirmed on Sunday. Born James Lee Williams, The Vivienne won the inaugural season of the UK version of the drag competition in 2019, later returning for the 2022 US All Stars Winners season. The news of the beloved drag artist's death was shared on social media.

However, the cause of death is yet to be established. Tributes have been pouring in from all corners for the star, who hailed from Wales, with heartfelt messages from their ex-husband David Lufton, Drag Race judge Michelle Visage, and co-star Tia Kofi, all expressing their shock and grief over the tragic loss.

Gone Too Soon

The Vivienne's publicist Simon Jones confirmed the news of her death on Instagram and wrote: "It is with immense sadness that we let you know our beloved James Lee Williams - The Vivienne, has passed this weekend.

"James was an incredibly loved, warmhearted and amazing person. Their family are heartbroken at the loss of their son, brother and uncle. They are so proud of the wonderful things James achieved in their life and career. We will not be releasing any further details.

"We please ask that James's family are given the time and privacy they now need to process and grieve."

He continued: "These are words I never ever wanted to write. Viv was a close friend, a client and someone I loved very much. From the moment I met them in 2019 I knew we could create magic together and I became their manager.

"Their talent was immense and the light they brought to every room was astonishing. No one has ever made me laugh as much in my life as Viv did. Their comic genius and quick wit was like no other.

"I'm so proud and lucky that Viv was such a big part of my life everyday for the last five years. It's tragic that their career was only just beginning. In musical theatre Viv had found a space and career they loved, excelled and thrived in.

"I am heartbroken and devastated at this news. RIP my wonderful friend. You left us way too soon."

Tributes Pour In

The Vivienne, named after her signature use of Vivienne Westwood designs, was one of the ten contestants chosen to compete in the first UK season of Drag Race when the show expanded internationally.

After winning, The Vivienne hosted an online talk show featuring celebrities discussing various series of the show, later branching out into musical theatre. Most recently, she hosted a Christmas party show on BBC Radio Wales.

Tributes poured in for the performer, with Drag Race UK vs The World winner Tia Kofi expressing: " This is an incredible loss to the British drag community and to the world. Viv represented UK drag at its absolute finest on stage and screen internationally.

"She was a mentor, an inspiration and a friend. This shock will be felt deeply by us all. Love you Viv."

Meanwhile, Drag Race judge Michelle Visage posted photos of herself with The Vivienne on Instagram, accompanied by the caption: "Heartbreaking. I don't know how to express what I'm feeling."

David Lufton, The Vivienne's ex-husband of six years before their divorce in 2023, expressed his profound heartbreak over the loss.

"My heart literally sank when I got the call," he wrote. "Never in a million years did I ever think I'd be writing anything like this about James Lee Williams. This man changed my life so much from the day we first me in August 2017 in Gran Canaria!!

"We literally clicked right away and we knew we was going to be together for a long time!! He made me feel love and shown me what it was really like to love someone."