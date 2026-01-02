How Did Victoria Jones Die? Hollywood Star Tommy Lee Jones' Child Actor Daughter Found Dead in Luxury Hotel in San Francisco Aged Just 34

Victoria, the 34-year-old daughter of actor Tommy Lee Jones, was found dead at a luxury hotel in San Francisco during the early hours of New Year's Day. The San Francisco Fire Department said emergency crews were called to the Fairmont San Francisco at 2:52 a.m. on Thursday after a request for medical aid.

When first responders arrived, they evaluated the situation and pronounced one person dead at the scene. Officers from the San Francisco Police Department and representatives from the city's Medical Examiner's Office also responded to the scene, though the cause of death has not yet been determined. Police have launched an investigation, as more details are still awaited.

Mysterious Death

"A white female around her mid-30s was found unresponsive and the hotel staff was alerted," a source informed the Daily Mail. "CPR was done, but she was pronounced deceased by the emergency/ambulance crew that responded to the scene." The Daily Mail later confirmed that the woman was Victoria.

The news was first reported by TMZ, which said that after Victoria was pronounced dead, the scene was handed over to the police for further investigation.

Tommy Lee Jones shared Victoria and his 42-year-old son, Austin, with his second wife, Kimberlea Cloughley. The couple were married from 1981 until their divorce in 1996.

A spokesperson for the San Francisco Police Department told the Daily Mail: "On 1/1/26 at approximately 3:14 a.m., San Francisco Police officers responded to a hotel located on the 900 block of Mason street regarding a report of a deceased person."

The statement continued: "At the scene, officers met with medics, who declared the adult female deceased. The Medical Examiner arrived on scene and conducted an investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD."

Star in Her Own Right

Victoria Kafka Jones was born on September 3, 1991, and by 2002, she had made her film debut with a small role in her father's hit movie "Men in Black II." She went on to appear in a few other projects as a child, including an episode of "One Tree Hill" in 2005 and a part in the Western "The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada," a film directed by her father that same year.

While she did not continue acting into adulthood after her appearance as a cheerleader on "One Tree Hill," Victoria occasionally joined her father at public events.

In 2017, she accompanied him on the red carpet at the ArcLight Hollywood for the premiere of his film "Just Getting Started," which also starred Morgan Freeman and Rene Russo. Later that year, she appeared alongside him at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo International Film Festival.

Following their collaboration on "The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada," Lee Jones spoke warmly about his daughter. "She's a good actress, has her SAG card, speaks impeccable Spanish,' he said. 'When she was a baby, I told Leticia, her nurse, to speak to her in Spanish."

He also shared a touching story about the experience, recalling how he had to gently help his then 14-year-old daughter adjust to the demanding pace and discipline of life on a Hollywood film set.

"She had to get up at 5am for her part. One morning, she wouldn't get out of bed. I said: 'Honey, this is work.' But she wouldn't budge," he told the New Yorker.

"So I fired her. Then, without telling me, the production staff went over and woke her and rushed her out to the set just in time," he recalled.