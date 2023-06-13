How Did Treat Williams Die? 'Hair' and 'Everwood' Actor Dies Aged 71 in Horror Motorbike Crash after 'Car Cut Him Off While He Made a Turn'

Actor Treat Williams has died aged 71 after being involved in a motorcycle accident in Vermont. The actor, who was nominated for a Golden Globe, was killed on Monday after being "cut off" by a car, according to Barry McPherson, the actor's agent, and his grieving family.

Tragic and Shocking Death

"He was killed this afternoon. He was making a left or a right [and] a car cut him off," Williams rep, Barry McPherson, told People on Monday. "I'm just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented," McPherson told People.

"He was an actor's actor. Filmmakers loved him. He's been the heart of Hollywood since the late 1970s," McPherson added. "He was really proud of his performance this year. He's been so happy with the work that I got him. He's had a balanced career," the statement further read.

The actor's death and specifics regarding the tragedy were later confirmed in a statement by the Vermont State Police.

According to the authorities, Williams was "thrown from his motorcycle" at about 4:53 p.m. after being "unable to avoid a collision" caused by a Honda Element.

Williams suffered grave injuries and was taken to Albany Medical Center in Albany, New York, where he was later pronounced dead.

The inquiry is still in its early stages, officials said, adding that they will go back to the area of the accident on Tuesday to finish investigating the scene.

"It is with great sadness that we report that our beloved Treat Williams has passed away tonight in Dorset, Vermont after a fatal motorcycle accident," his family said in a statement.

"As you can imagine, we are shocked and greatly bereaved at this time. Treat was full of love for his family, for his life and for his craft, and was truly at the top of his game in all of it.

"It is all so shocking right now, but please know that Treat was dearly and deeply loved and respected by his family and everyone who knew him.

"We are beyond devastated and ask that you respect our privacy as we deal with our grief. To all his fans, please know that Treat appreciated all of you and please continue to keep him in your hearts and prayers," the statement added.

Death of a Star

Just hours before the tragedy, Williams, who is best known for his roles in Everwood and Hair, was enjoying his weekend mowing the lawn at his $1 million Vermont home.

He was married to the actress Pam Van Sant, with whom he had two daughters, Gille and Ellie. He often showed off his ideal country life to his followers on social media.

Williams was born in Rowayton, Connecticut, in 1951. He began his professional acting career in his 20s after graduating from Franklin & Marshall College. Williams made his film debut in "Deadly Hero" in 1975, which launched his decades-long career and earned him more than 120 film credits.

In 1979, he played George Berger in the movie adaptation of the Broadway musical Hair.

He was nominated for New Star of the Year at the Golden Globes for the first time because of this portrayal, and two years later he received a second nomination for his performance in Prince of The City.

He also portrayed Dr. Andrew Brown in the television series Everwood, for which he was nominated for two SAG Awards.

He continued to act in several Steven Spielberg movies, such as "1941," "Prince of the City," "Blue Bloods," and "Chesapeake Shore."

Just hours before his tragic death, the actor was enjoying his home as he tweeted a photo of his lawn with the caption, "Mowing today. Wish I could bottle the scent."