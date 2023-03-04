Tom Sizemore Cause of Death: 'Saving Private Ryan' Star Taken Off Life Support a Month After He Suffered Brain Aneurysm

Actor Tom Sizemore has died at the age of 61 after suffering from a brain aneurysm last month. Sizemore, who had a protracted Hollywood career despite struggles with addiction and run-ins with the law, died on Friday in a hospital in Los Angeles after his family made the agonizing choice to take him off his life support.

The actor was best known for his roles in Saving Private Ryan, Black Hawk Down, and Pearl Harbor. Sizemore had a brain aneurysm that was caused by a stroke, and he had been in the hospital since February 18. He passed away "peacefully in his sleep" surrounded by his family and friends.

Suffering and Peace

News of Sizemore's death was confirmed by his representative. "It is with great sadness and sorrow I have to announce that actor Thomas Edward Sizemore, aged 61, passed away peacefully in his sleep today at St Joseph's Hospital Burbank," his representative Charles Lago said in a statement.

"His Brother Paul and twin boys Jayden and Jagger were at his side."

Sizemore collapsed last month at around 2 am and was rushed to the emergency room unconscious and in critical condition. He never regained consciousness.

The news of his death was announced on Friday night after Lago revealed on Monday that Sizemore's medical care was approaching a crucial turning point.

"Today, doctors informed his family that there is no further hope and have recommended end-of-life decision," Lago said in a statement. He added that Sizemore's family was "deciding end-of-life matters."

Sizemore, who was born in Detroit on November 29, 1961, attended Wayne State University before earning his master's in theater from Temple University in 1986.

One of his earliest acting roles was in Oliver Stone's 1989 film "Born on the Fourth of July," in which he played a veteran.

After that, he appeared in a number of other films, such as "Lock Up," "Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Man," "Point Break," "True Romance," "Natural Born Killers," and "Strange Days."

Great Life Gone Wrong

Sizemore played Sgt. Mike Horvath in the 1998 film "Saving Private Ryan," which served as his career-defining performance. "I had a wonderful time working with Tom Hanks â€” we were sort of 'good Tom' and 'bad Tom,' and you can guess who was which," Sizemore wrote of "Saving Private Ryan" in his 2013 memoir, "By Some Miracle I Made It Out of There."

"My character's real purpose in the movie was to keep Hanks's character alive and make sure that the other men didn't see that he was falling apart. At the end of the shoot, Tom wrote me a beautiful note about how he'd never forget making the movie with me."

"Saving Private Ryan" went on to win five Oscars, including best director for Steven Spielberg.

Sizemore had a troubled life and a history of addiction. He also had several run-ins with the law, including a 2003 conviction for assault and battery against his ex-partner Heidi Fleiss. He was also charged with touching an 11-year-old on the set in 2020, but the case was later dropped.

Sizemore was set to teach an acting class at LA's Harvelle's Nightclub prior to being admitted to the hospital.

His ex-wife Maeve Quinlan, who he was married to between 1996 and 1999, said: "My heartfelt condolences to the entire Sizemore family and Tom's longtime manager Charles Lago. Most especially, my thoughts and prayers go out to Tom's son Jayden and Jagger."

The actor's 17-year-old twins will issue a statement later as they absorb the "devastating loss of their father," according to Lago.

In a few weeks, his funeral will be held in private, according to his agent.

The Detroit-born Golden Globe nominee has 230 roles to his credit in his 30-year career. One of his final movies Tale of Jack and Diane was released in 2022. Additionally, he was involved in projects that will debut in 2023 and 2024.