Tom Sizemore is fighting for his life after he was found unconscious when he suffered a brain aneurysm at his Los Angeles home. Charles Lago, the actor's manager, said Sizemore is in a "wait-and-see situation".

The Saving Private Ryan actor is in hospital. "His family is aware of the situation and hoping for the best. It is too early to know about a recovery situation as he is in critical condition under observation," Lago said.

Weak Spot in Blood Vessel in the Brain

Brain aneurysm, according to various experts, is a weak or thin spot on an artery in the brain that bulges out and fills with blood. This can put pressure on the nerves or brain tissue and rapture, spilling blood into the surrounding tissue. It can cause hemorrhagic stroke, brain damage, coma and even death.

Small brain or celebral aneurysms do not bleed or cause other problems, and can be detected during imaging tests. The condition occurs anywhere in the brain, but mostly form in major arteries along the base of the skull. Brain aneurysm can rapture and cause bleeding within the brain or surrounding area.

Symptoms

The symptoms vary as it depends on whether it has ruptured or not. Patients having ruptured brain aneurysm experience nausea and vomiting, sudden intense headache, drowsiness, loss or balance, stiff neck, confusion, seizure sensitivity to light, dilated pupils and loss of unconsciousness.

However, the condition usually doesn't show symptoms. Brain aneurysm commonly occurs in people after 40 and possibly a defect blood vessel at birth. Moreover, smoking and high blood pressure puts people more at risk of suffering brain aneurysm.

Lots of Problems

Tom, 61, had a list of problems â€“ drug abuse, domestic violence and was arrested for DUI. The Heat actor was convicted in 2003 of beating and threatening a former girlfriend.

In 2018, a 26-year-old actor slapped Tom with a lawsuit claiming that he abused her as an 11-year-old during Born Killers, which he denied.

Tom has been battling drug addiction for years and veteran actor Robert De Niro helped him check into rehab.