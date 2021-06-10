How did TikTok's Popular Monkey George Dieb? Viral Videos of Texas Pet Georgia Boy

George the monkey, one of the favorite pets on TikTok and Instagram, is dead. George aka Georgia Boy was highly popular on social media. Monkey George

went viral on the social media giants for opening parcels.

The popular monkey had a whopping 17.6 million followers on TikTok and over 500,000 Instagram followers. The adorable monkey's infectious enthusiasm and rare ability to open packages captured the attention of millions to create a massive fanbase on social media platforms.

George the monkey's viral videos were about opening packages he received from fans all over the world. Most of the packages were gifts such as toys and snacks from his fans. George was a monkey with skills that stunned everyone who saw his viral videos. He is not just a regular monkey, Georgie Boy also featured in promotional videos for various brands.

How did George the Monkey aka Georgie Boy Die?

George, the beloved animal on social media died on June 7, 2021, at 4:00 PM, during a routine check-up at the veterinary. George, who was living with a Texas couple for the last 10 years was taken to the vet for his routine check-up on his teeth when he succumbed to complications from anesthesia. The news of George's demise was announced by the couple on TikTok and Instagram.

"George was light when things seemed dark. And he was a reminder of the love that exists in all of us. Though the fun-loving life of George has left, his spirit of hope and love lives on. We love you, George," the emotional post of the couple on Instagram read.

How old was George the monkey?

George the monkey aka Georgia Boy recently celebrated his 12th birthday. Unlike any other pets, George's received hundreds of gifts from his fans. Many followers of George took to social media platforms to wish him on his B'day. One of his Instagram fans wrote, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY SWEET BABY GEORGE," another fan said, "Enjoy all your presents, George!!!!!"

Watch George the monkey's Birthday Video here:

George the monkey Has A Sister Named Lacy

Social media star George is not alone, he has a sister named Lacy. Both live in the same house in Texas. In April, both monkeys George and Lacy were taken to the vet for a health check-up. While everything went well for George, it wasn't pleasant for his sister Lacy as she had to have surgery due to an oversized ovary.

"She might have cancer and we are praying that she will be okay TYSM to Dr. Cavitt and her team at Henderson Animal Care Hospital for the extra love and care If you aren't aware Lacy is George's biological sister who we have been taking care of while her home gets better ," a post on the official Instagram handle of George read.

Viral Videos: George the monkey