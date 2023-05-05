How Did Sienna Weir Die? Australian Miss Universe Dies Aged 23 as She Is Taken Off Life Support after Horror Horse Riding Accident

A stunning Miss Universe finalist tragically died aged 23, following a horror horse riding accident, according to reports. Australian fitness model and Miss Universe finalist Sienna Weir died on Thursday after a decision was taken to turn her life support off after the accident a few weeks ago.

Weir was riding at Windsor Polo Grounds on April 2 when her horse fell, leaving her woman with serious injuries. She was rushed to hospital and was in critical condition and was finally placed on life support. It was believed that Weir wouldn't survive and on Thursday her family took the decision to turn her life support off.

Fatal Fall

It is understood that Sienna died after a horror riding accident according to, News.au. However, no further details of her tragic death have been revealed. Devastated friends and family of Weir are mourning the loss of their 'angel' and tributes have since been pouring in.

Following the horror fall from the horse, Weir was transported to Westmead Hospital in critical condition. She never regained consciousness and was put on life support.

The model's agency, Scoop Management, shared photos of her on Instagram alongside the caption: "Forever in our hearts."

Her partner Tom Bull wrote: "We loved with a love that was more than love."

Several of her fans left condolences in Weir's final Instagram post, a mirror selfie from April, which was also her last ever post. "Heaven has gained the most beautiful angel today. I'll miss everything about you Siena, I love you," wrote one of her friends, adding that Weir's smile had "lit up every room."

"I'm so lucky to have known you. Thank you for everything," the friend added.

Photographer Chris Dwyer paid tribute to the aspiring model with a post of his own. "You were one of the kindest souls in the world, you lit up the room and the world is a lot darker now that you are gone.

"Hope wherever you are, you're being the gremlin we all know and love. Miss you so much already."

Short But Eventful Life

Weir, who was one of the 27 finalists of Australian Miss Universe 2022, spoke about the experience in an interview with Gold Coast Magazine in September. She received a double degree from Sydney University in psychology and English literature.

Weir intended to relocate to London in the coming years in order to spend more time with her family and to expand her career and social networks.

She cited her diverse variety of hobbies when asked what made her stand out from the other Miss Universe competitors. Weir had said that she had been riding horses since the age of three.

"My family aren't quite sure where this passion came from, but I've been horse-riding since I was 3 years old and can't imagine my life without it," she said.

"I travel to rural Sydney 2-3 times a week to train and compete around New South Wales or broader Australia every other weekend."

The model also revealed that poetry was one of her favorite genres of English literature and that it was a wonderful method to communicate with others.

"I love to represent myself in the best way possible through writing my own poetry, but I also find it fascinating to find a commonality of experience with people from completely different walks of life," she said.