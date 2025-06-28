How Did Shefali Jariwala Die? Indian Film Actress and Model Dies Aged 42 as Police Launch Probe into Sudden Death

Indian actress and model Shefali Jariwala has died at the age of 42, sparking a wave of heartfelt tributes from fans and the Bollywood community. Jariwala died on Thursday night at Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital in Mumbai following a massive cardiac arrest, according to multiple Indian media reports.

She shot to fame in the early 2000s for her lead appearance in the hit music video "Kaanta Laga" by DJ Doll. Jariwala also appeared in Indian movies like "Mujhse Shaadi Karogi", "Shaitani Rasmein", and "Hudugaru". The glamorous actress earned a strong fanbase during her time on the reality show "Bigg Boss 13", the Indian version of the internationally known series "Big Brother".

Died Suddenly and Unexpectedly

Police have launched an investigation into her death and the exact cause of her death will be revealed only after an autopsy. Heartbroken family members, friends, and fans have shared their heartbreak over the tragic loss.

Actor Aly Goni posted on X, saying, "Shocked and saddened to hear about Shefali Jariwala's sudden demise. Life is so unpredictable. Rest in peace ."

Rapper Mika Singh shared a photo of Jariwala on Instagram, writing in the caption, "I'm deeply shocked, saddened, and feeling a heavy heart... Our beloved star and my dearest friend has left us. Still can't believe it.

"You will always be remembered for your grace, smile, and spirit." He ended his post by writing, "Om Shanti," which translates to peace.'

Tributes have been pouring in from shocked fans ever since news of her death broke. "The OG baddie, the first one to start the remix pop revolution in India. Shefali Jariwala. Very sad to see her go away so soon. Classy and beautiful soul. Om Shanti," one person wrote.

Many have been reposting her iconic "Kaanta Laga" music video following the news of her death, with one fan writing on X, "This is shocking and heartbreaking ."

Just a week before her death, Jariwala had uploaded a video on Instagram, showing herself getting ready—an update she shared with her more than three million followers.

"It's time for us to start living life like everything is working out in our favour. Let me give you a secret - It is working out in your favour," the etxt over the video read.

Tributes Pour In

Fans quickly flooded the comment section in disbelief, with one person writing, "A heartbreaking reminder of just how fragile life truly is."

"Everything we build, everything we dream, everything we love, it can all vanish in a moment. So while you still can, live fully, love deeply, and don't wait for tomorrow to find your happiness."

"Shocking news," another wrote.

Jariwala, often remembered as the iconic "Kaanta Laga" girl, also gained significant attention for her stint in reality television. She became a fan favorite on "Bigg Boss 13", the Indian adaptation of "Big Brother."

The winner of that season, popular actor and TV host Sidharth Shukla, died in 2021.

Jariwala's final post on X was a touching tribute to him, featuring a photo of the two with the caption, "Thinking of you today, mere dost."

She is survived by her husband, actor Parag Tyagi, who has appeared in films like "Ruler", "Phhir", and "Sarkar 3."