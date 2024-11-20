How Did Saafir Die? Veteran Oakland Rapper Dies Unexpectedly Aged 54 as Friend Xzibit Pays Touching Tribute

Saafir, the popular Oakland rapper, has died at the age of 54. The veteran West Coast rapper, whose real name is Reggie Gibson, died at 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 19. The heartbreaking news of his sudden death was broken to his fans by his former Golden State Project bandmate, Xzibit,.

"I can't believe I'm writing this right now, but don't know what else to do at the moment," Xzibit, 50, wrote in his tribute on Instagram. Referring to Saafir as his "brother," the rapper found it difficult to put his feelings into words. "We have so much history I can't even explain what I'm feeling right now," Xzibit continued.

Gone too Soon

"We surrounded him and let him know how much we loved him. He can rest now," Xzibit added. The "My Name" rapper urged "everyone that rocked with us in the Hip Hop community" to stand together and connect with Saafir's younger brother and son.

"The family really needs to be supported during this time. That's all I have right now. My soul is crushed," Xzibit added.

Ending his heartfelt post, he wrote, "We love you Bro. REST IN POWER."

Saafir's exact cause of death has not been revealed, though he faced numerous health challenges over the years. According to TMZ, he had a cancerous tumor removed from his spine, which left him using a wheelchair.

Sources also said that Saafir passed away in his hometown of Oakland, California.

Golden State Project, the rap trio consisting of Xzibit, Saafir, and Ras Kass, was initially set to be named The Golden State Warriors. However, they reportedly received a cease-and-desist letter from the NBA team with the same name, forcing them to abandon the idea.

An Extraordinary Career Worth Remembering

Saafir was also a member of Digital Underground, a rap collective formed in 1987, which included artists like Tupac Shakur and Shock G, according to People.

Beyond his rapping career, Saafir also had an acting role, appearing in the 1993 hit film "Menace II Society."

Saafir portrayed Harold Lawson in Menace II Society, sharing the screen with Jada Pinkett Smith, Samuel L. Jackson, and Larenz Tate.

He was also included on the film's soundtrack.

The very year, Saafir secured a major record deal with the late Quincy Jones, who passed way earlier this month at the age of 91, and released his debut album, "Boxcar Sessions."