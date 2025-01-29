How Did Ryan Whyte Maloney Die? 'The Voice' Alum Dies Aged 44 Hours after Posting Touching Final Video of Performing at Bar

Ryan Whyte Maloney, a former contestant on Season 6 of "The Voice", has died at the age of 44. The singer died by suicide, according to the Clark County coroner in Nevada. The official cause of death was listed as a gunshot wound to the head, as reported by People on Tuesday. News of Whyte Maloney's tragic death has left his fans shocked.

His sudden and unexpected death came just hours after he shared his final video on his Instagram Stories from an Irish pub, where the singer appeared to be performing. In the clip, he said, "Nine Fine Irishmen for a private party tonight, and we will be rocking."

Gone too Soon

Whyte Maloney gained recognition after impressing all four judges on "The Voice" with his blind audition performance of "Lights" by Journey. He competed as a member of Blake Shelton's team and reached the top five after winning two battle rounds.

He went on to become one of the top five finalists on the country star's team.

During his time on the singing competition, Whyte Maloney recorded four singles: "Lights," "What's Love Got to Do with It" by Tina Turner, "Easy" by Rascal Flatts, and "Second Chance" by Shinedown.

The singer returned to take the stage during the season finale.

He remained close to his mentor, Blake Shelton, frequently performing at Shelton's venue, Ole Red, where he held a residency. He also joined Shelton for special performances during its grand opening in April 2024.

Throughout his career, Whyte Maloney shared the stage with renowned artists such as Tim McGraw, Morgan Wallen, Rascal Flatts, Coldplay, and OneRepublic.

Mystery Behind Suicide

On January 16, he posted a video on Instagram thanking his fans for the birthday messages he received. "I'm overflowing with gratitude for the lovely birthday wishes and affection I received today.

"Your kindness truly warms my heart. Thank you a million times over!"

Born and raised in Traverse City, Michigan, he began playing multiple instruments—including guitar, violin, cello, and drums—at just nine years old.

In 2005, he recorded his debut album, followed by a second release titled Where I've Been.

Between 2010 and 2013, he performed in clubs and honky-tonk bars while also taking the stage at national festivals.

His music found a place on country radio with the release of songs like Hillbilly, Michigan Moonlight, and Living with No Directions. He lived by the motto: "Only those who see the Invisible, Accomplish the Impossible."