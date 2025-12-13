How Did Peter Greene Die? 'The Mask' and 'Pulp Fiction' Actor Found Dead Aged 60 Inside His NYC Apartment

Actor Peter Greene, best known for his roles in "The Mask" and "Pulp Fiction," was found dead in his Lower East Side apartment on Friday afternoon, according to his longtime manager. Greene, 60, was found unresponsive in his Clinton Street apartment at about 3:25 p.m. and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said, according to the New York Post.

The details were confirmed by his manager of ten years, Gregg Edward. "He was a terrific guy," Edward said on Friday night, adding, "Truly one of the great actors of our generation. His heart was as big as there was. I'm going to miss him. He was a great friend."

Sudden Death

A visibly shaken representative said Greene, who also starred in "The Usual Suspects," was set to start work in January on a new project titled "Mascots" alongside Mickey Rourke. The city's medical examiner will determine the cause of his death.

A neighbor, who requested anonymity, said he found the 60-year-old actor in his ground-floor Clinton Street apartment near Stanton Street after other residents mentioned hearing Christmas music coming from inside for several days.

"He was a unique individual," said Edward, adding, "One of the most brilliant character actors on the planet. Had a really good heart. Cared about people.

"Truly one of the great actors of our generation."

Police said a 60-year-old man was found dead at the address around 3:25 p.m. on Friday, though authorities did not immediately identify him. Officials also said there was no early indication of a cause of death or any signs of foul play, according to the New York Daily News.

Greene had previously spoken openly about his struggles with drug addiction, revealing in a Premier magazine interview that he battled substance abuse during the 1990s.

According to the neighbor, residents started hearing Christmas music loudly playing from the "The Mask" actor's apartment as early as 3 a.m. on Wednesday. However, it wasn't until Friday that building management called in a locksmith to enter the apartment, the New York News Daily reported.

"Peter was lying on the floor, facedown, facial injury, blood everywhere...," the neighbor said.

Maybe Dead for Several Days

A handwritten note was taped to the door of Greene's apartment, containing the line "I'm still a Westie," which appeared to be a nod to the Irish-American gang that was active in Hell's Kitchen during the 1970s and 1980s.

"He had a reputation as tough to work with... He was a perfectionist. He wanted it right," said Edward. "He was a big believer in improvising stuff too. Some people were fine with it, some people were not."

Greene had spoken with his manager as recently as Wednesday and was scheduled to undergo surgery in the coming days to remove a benign tumor near his lungs, Edward said. The actor was otherwise in good health and physically fit, his manager said.

"It's a shock," said Edward. "He wasn't that old. In pretty good shape for his age, rode his bike everywhere around New York. He'd had some health issues throughout the last couple years, had always fought through and was very strong."

"Bottom line, he was really a good-hearted person and a brilliant, brilliant actor," said Edward. "I've been trying to get him to write his autobiography. He's got stories after stories."