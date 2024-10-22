How Did Paul Di'Anno Die? Former Iron Maiden Vocalist Paul Andrews Dies Aged 66 a Week after Band Announced 50th Anniversary Tour

Former Iron Maiden vocalist Paul Di'Anno has died aged 66, his family revealed on Monday. Paul Andrews, better known by his stage name Di'Anno, died at his home in Salisbury, Wiltshire.

Di'Anno was the lead singer for Iron Maiden from 1978 to 1981, during which the band released two albums, "Iron Maiden" in 1980 and "Killers" in 1981, before current vocalist Bruce Dickinson replaced him. In a statement shared by the Daily Mail, Conquest Music said, "On behalf of his family, Conquest Music are sad to confirm the death of Paul Andrews, professionally known as Paul Di'Anno. Paul passed away at his home in Salisbury at the age of 66."

Death of a Legend

"Born in Chingford, East London on 17th May 1958, Paul first came to prominence as lead singer of English Heavy Metal band, Iron Maiden between 1978 and 1981," the statement continued.

"He sang on their groundbreaking debut album 'Iron Maiden,' and the influential follow up release, 'Killers.'

"Since leaving Iron Maiden, Paul Di'Anno had a long and eventful recording career with Battlezone and Killers as well as numerous solo releases and guest appearances. Despite being troubled by severe health issues in recent years that restricted him to performing in a wheelchair, Paul continued to entertain his fans around the world, racking up well over 100 shows since 2023."

The family also said that "his first career retrospective album, 'The Book of the Beast' was released in September 2024 and featured highlights of his recordings since leaving Iron Maiden."

"Conquest Music are proud to have had Paul Di'Anno in our artist family and ask his legion of fans to raise a glass in his memory," the statement from the label ended.

Making a Separate Career

Di'Anno parted ways with the band in 1981 after struggling with a cocaine addiction. He had previously opened up about his drug habit, telling the outlet: "It wasn't just that I was snorting a bit of coke; I was just going for it non-stop 24 hours a day every day. The band had commitments piling up and I just couldn't see my way to the end of it."

Iron Maiden, which was founded in 1975 in London's East End, has released a total of 41 albums, including 17 studio albums, 13 live recordings, four EPs, and seven compilations.

On a personal front, Di'Anno was married five times and is survived by six children.

The news of the rocker's death comes just a week after Iron Maiden — now comprised of Bruce Dickinson, Steve Harris, Dave Murray, Adrian Smith, Nicko McBrain, and Janick Gers — revealed plans for a 50th anniversary tour.

The band is set to perform across Europe, with 27 shows in stadiums, festivals, and arenas, beginning May 27 in Budapest, Hungary.