How Did Paul Cattermole Die? S Club 7 Dies Unexpectedly Aged 46 Weeks after Announcing Reunion Tour as Bandmates are Devastated

S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole has died. He was just 46 years old. The singer was found dead on Thursday at his home in Dorset. Cattermole was about to start a reunion tour with S Club in October. There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his passing. His bandmates are believed to have been "shocked" by the news of his death.

Cattermole was seen taking a stroll in the countryside hours before he passed away following his recent reconciliation with his ex-girlfriend and bandmate Hannah Spearritt. Following the announcement, his fans and fellow celebrities paid tribute to him in droves, and his bandmates also posted some moving messages.

Leaving Everyone Shocked

News of Cattermole's death was announced by his bandmates. "We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul. There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel. We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have," they wrote.

"He will be so deeply missed by each and every one of us. We ask that you respect the privacy of his family and of the band at this time."

Cattermole was found dead at his home on Thursday and later that day, he was pronounced dead.

Although the cause of his "unexpected" death is still unknown, Dorset Police has confirmed that there were no suspicious circumstances, according to a statement made by Cattermole's family and the band and released by the BBC.

"Paul's family, friends and fellow members of S Club request privacy at this time," the statement further read.

The Daily Mail reported that Cattermole was spotted dancing cheerfully in the woods and hurling boulders he had picked up just one day before he died.

His death comes just a few months after S Club 7 announced their reunion tour on their 25th anniversary.

Shocked Fans Pay Tributes

S Club 7 is a pop group from London founded by former Spice Girls manager Simon Fuller in 1998. Its members are Cattermole, Jon Lee, Tina Barrett, Bradley McIntosh, Jo O'Meara, Hannah Spearritt, and Rachel Stevens.

Cattermole shot to fame in the group at the age of just 21. In 2002, he parted ways with the band citing "creative differences."

The band had four UK #1 singles with "Bring It All Back," "Never Had a Dream Come True," "Don't Stop Movin'," and "Have You Ever," and their song "Never Had a Dream Come True" peaked in the American top 10.

A source close to Cattermole's girlfriend and bandmate Spearritt told MailOnline that she is devastated and "inconsolable." "She is absolutely devastated and inconsolable. This came as a massive shock, and she is struggling to believe he is no longer with us," the source told the outlet.

"Just as they rekindled their friendship, the worst happened. The band are all in pieces. They were all looking forward to the reunion tour and reliving their amazing memories together.

"Paul has and always will be a huge part of Hannah's journey. Right now, she is just beside herself."

The friendship between Spearritt and Cattermole began at the National Youth Music Theatre when they were teenagers, predating the formation of the noughties ensemble.

At first, they kept their relationship a secret. Nevertheless, Cattermole subsequently admitted that he would sneak to and from her house in the early morning to avoid being seen by fans.

Fans contributed their own recollections of the well-liked star as the band paid respect to him by announcing his passing this afternoon.

"RIP Paul Cattermole. I was obsessed with S Club 7 when I was little, had a major crush on Hannah and Bradley, and even watched their TV series Miami 7 with my sister and Grandpa on the Gramps old TV set," Jaylan Salah wrote on Twitter.

"Their songs always uplifted my spirit and made me feel like dancing. Sad news," he added.

"This is so bloody sad. My friend and I saw S Club a few years back in the Echo arena, and relived our youth. Rest in peace Paul," JenWren said.

Ellie Walker added: "This is so sad. RIP Paul. He was a big part of my childhood. My thoughts are with you all and his loved ones."