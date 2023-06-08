Who Is Haley Clarke? Troy Aikman's Marriage to Catherine Seemingly Over as New Girlfriend Goes Viral with Steamy PDA Photos

Troy Aikman, the NFL legend, appears to have announced the end of his marriage to Catherine 'Capa' Aikman. Aikman didn't make a direct announcement. Instead, he was seen in a series of steamy photos with a much younger woman, believed to be his new flame, Haley Clark.

Clark, 34, tagged the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback, 56, in a series of steamy photos of the two cuddling up, in which she is seen kissing his cheek and patting his thigh. The couple has been sighted swimming off the luxurious Almalfi Coast and on a sun-drenched yacht off the Italian Riviera while on holiday, with Aikman's most recent wife nowhere in sight.

In a New Relationship

Most fans will be surprised by the rumored new romance because the ex-QB and his second wife, whom he married in 2017, have never made any public announcements of separation or divorce.

Also, according to reports, there are no available records of either side filing for divorce. So, it is unclear if the Monday Night Football broadcaster has even begun the process. However, the marriage definitely seems to be over.

Capa continues to use Aikman's last name on social media, but based on their social media accounts, the two seem to be leading separate lives.

Capa last mentioned Aikman in February 2020 on her Instagram page.

The photo shows a happy couple posing in front of Paris' Eiffel Tower.

Aikman's last photo with Capa is even older, which was taken on an African expedition in May 2019.

It is not known how long Aikman and Catherine have been leading separate lives but it is quite possible that their marriage turned sour years back. The two also haven't been seen together in a long time, which further fuels rumors of the couple going separate ways.

His New Flame

It is also unclear how long Clark and Aikman are together but the photos suggest that they two are quite close and are dating. Clark, who was just three years old when Aikman won his first Super Bowl in 1992, is a sales director based in Dallas and a graduate of Southern Methodist University, according to her LinkedIn profile.

She appears to be at ease among Aikman's college-age children, who traveled to Europe with their father and his new girlfriend.

The three-time Super Bowl champion had earlier uploaded pictures of his San Diego romance from May to December. It's unclear how long they have been together, given that the couple has only lately begun tagging each other in photos posted on social media.

In February, Clark posted a story to her IG profile with the names "Troy" and "Haley" written on place settings at a sushi restaurant.

Aikman was previously married to Rhonda Worthey, a former Cowboys spokeswoman and the mother of two of his children. Their marriage ended in 2011.

Aikman has also dated Sandra Bullock in the past.

Aikman, who runs his own brewery, recently made headlines after appearing to criticize Bud Light for using transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney to market his own product. "I started 'EIGHT' with the goal of creating a company dedicated to making really great light beer," Aikman said.

"No agenda. No distractions. Just great fâ€“king beer."