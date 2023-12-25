How Did Neel Nanda Die? Stand-Up Comedian Who Worked on Comedy Central Dies Suddenly and Unexpectedly Aged 32 as Tributes Pour In

Stand-up comedian Neel Nanda, known for his appearances on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and Comedy Central's "Adam Devine's House Party," has tragically died, according to reports. He was 32. His death has been reported by several comedy clubs, including The Comedy Chateau and The Port Comedy Club.

However, as of now, limited details are available regarding the cause and circumstances of his death. Several performers and fans expressed their grief for Nanda on social media over the weekend. Nanda, born in Atlanta to Indian immigrant parents, started his journey in stand-up comedy by watching various sets on Comedy Central. He would then share his favorite jokes with his middle school friends.

Gone too Soon

Several comedy clubs mourned Nanda's death on social media. "It is with a very heavy heart we say goodbye to comedy great, Neel Nanda," reps for The Port Comedy Club in Baltimore posted Saturday on Instagram.

"Absolutely shocked by the news. Such a positive force for comedy and a huge loss to our community. Rest in Peace Neel."

"Thank you for gracing our stage and piano, a great headliner, gone too soon," the venue added.

Upon learning of his untimely death, fellow comedians Matt Rife and Dane Cook used social media to spearhead numerous heartfelt tributes in memory of their late friend.

"RIP Neel Nanda," Rife tweeted on X. "You were one of the nicest, hardest working comedians I've ever called a friend."

He added alongside a bandaged heart emoji: "I hope you can be at peace brother."

Despite not personally knowing Nanda, Dane Cook penned a touching tribute on social media. He mentioned reading several tributes and expressed that the heartbreaking news was both poignant and eye-opening.

"I echo so many in expressing there is help out there," he wrote, addressing his 2.6 million followers.

"Please remember you are never alone," he continued. "People want to help you. There is a path through your pain.

In his tribute, Cook extended prayers to Neel's family, friends, and fans. He then emphasized the importance of seeking help for those going through challenging times, sharing the contact information for the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

Short But Illustrious Career

Nanda recently celebrated his birthday with a series of comedy performances earlier this month. He started his career in stand-up comedy in Alpharetta, Georgia, before relocating to southern California.

His weekly live show, Unnecessary Evil, held at the Westside Comedy Theater in Los Angeles, was recognized as one of the Top 10 stand-up comedy shows in the city by LA Weekly.

Nanda contributed to Hulu's Coming to the Stage and Viceland's Flophouse. Reflecting on the Outsourced Comedy Tour in 2018, he recalled it as one of his proudest moments.

"I would say my proudest accomplishment thus far in comedy is performing on Jimmy Kimmel Live!," he told VC Reporter.

"I've always wanted to do a set on late night, and Jimmy Kimmel was my first choice."

"I didn't realize I was stealing jokes until I was in high school," Nanda told VCReporter in 2018. "When I was in high school I started writing my own jokes using the structure of some of the jokes I had previously stolen."

"I filled up a notebook of jokes and didn't realize until college that I could go to an open mic and tell them," he continued. "I actually had a friend read the notebook and tell me, 'You know you can just go perform these, right?' I didn't know, but after a quick Google search I was off to the Laughing Skull open mic."

Nanda told the outlet that his passion for comedy had been a constant presence in his life since childhood.