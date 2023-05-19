How Did Micky Geller Die? World's Sixth Best Young Water-Skier Who Was Studying at University of Louisiana-Lafayette Dies Suddenly Aged 18

One of the world's top water-skiers has died suddenly aged just 18. Freshman Micky Geller from Carp, Ontario, Canada, was studying kinesiology and marketing at the University of Lafayette-Indiana when he unexpectedly died on May 6. His loss has left his friends and loved ones in severe shock, and no other detail about his death has been made public.

According to his obituary, Geller was a member of the Canadian Junior National Waterski team and the Ragin' Cajuns waterski team, both of which won national championships. He was also ranked sixth in the world for the U-21 jump.

Death of a Rising Star

According to his obituary, Geller was a member of the Canadian Junior National Waterski team and the Ragin' Cajuns waterski team, both of which won national championships. He was also ranked sixth in the world for the U-21 jump.

Geller was only 4 years old when he started waterskiing.

Later, he competed for Canada's junior national water ski team at the 2022 Pan American Championships, Jr. US Masters Water Ski Tournament, and IWWF World Championships.

Geller, who specialized in the Slalom, Trick & Jump events, went on to become the sixth-ranked junior water skier in the world for the U21 jump.

Geller, who spent his younger years in gymnastics before moving on to rock climbing and waterskiing, was constantly active and "loved nothing more than flying down the ramp," according to his obituary.

The article continued by stating that the water skier enjoyed the company of close friends, riding motorcycles and snowmobiles, engaging in in-depth discussions and arguments, and simply chilling.

"With his full throttle approach to life, Micky experienced more in his 18 years than many ever will," the obit continued.

"However, he was just cracking the surface of the possibilities that lay ahead."

Community Shocked

Water Ski Canada expressed its grief and shock over Geller's death and paid tribute to his "amazing work ethic, unwavering passion, humor, athleticism, and charisma."

To honor Geller, the University of Louisiana in Lafayette will fly its flags at half-staff on Thursday. On Wednesday, the school made a post regarding Geller.

"Micky was a valued member of both The Ragin' Cajuns Water Ski Team and Water Ski Canada," the Ragin Cajuns water ski team said. "His love for water skiing was evident in everything he did, from his training and competitions to his interactions with his teammates and coaches.

Geller was only beginning his first season with the team, As his teammates shared their grief on social media.

"We love you so much Micky," sophomore waterskier Annemarie Wroblewski wrote on Facebook. "He always said how glad and how proud he was to be able to go to UL and be on the waterski team with all of us. He was looking forward for U21 worlds and being able to continue skiing."