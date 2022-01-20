Gaspard Ulliel, Award-Winning French Actor and Marvel's 'Moon Knight' Star Dies in a Ski Accident at 37

French actor, Gaspard Ulliel died in an unfortunate skiing accident in the French Alps on Wednesday, January 19, according to AFP. The It's Only the End of the World and Marvel's upcoming Moon Knight series actor was 37 years old. Gaspard Ulliel was skiing in the Savoie region when the terrible tragedy happened.

The actor is said to have collided with another skier at an intersection between two slopes and suffered a serious brain injury on Tuesday. He was transported to a hospital in Grenoble by helicopter. An investigation into the incident is launched by the local authorities.

One of the most popular actors in France, Gaspard Ulliel worked with critically acclaimed filmmakers in Europe and elsewhere. The Cesar-winning actor delivered a power-packed performance in Xavier Dolan's It's Only the End of The World alongside Marion Cotillard, Lea Seydoux, and Vincent Cassel. A few of Gaspard Ulliel's films like A Very Long Engagement and La Princesse de Montpensier competed at Cannes.

Award-winning actor

Gaspard Ulliel was cast as 'Midnight Man' in Marvel's highly anticipated Moon Knight. The young actor had a decorated career with two Cesar awards with A Very Long Engagement (2005) and It's Only The End of The World (2017). A sought-after model, Ulliel was the face of the Chanel fragrance Bleu de Chanel.

The actor is survived by his 6-year-old son and girlfriend, Gaelle Petri.

'Gaspard Ulliel was great in everything'

Netizens remembered the iconic actor's great performances, calling his sudden demise 'devastating.'

"What a shock. R.I.P. to an actor of considerable magnetism, talent, and beauty, who had already carved out an impressive and varied career. What a loss," one tweet read.