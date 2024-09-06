Homeless Florida Man Stabs, Assaults Two After They Offered Him Food Instead of Money

Two good Samaritans had a violent encounter with a homeless man in Indiantown after the suspect didn't like their offer to help, the sheriff's office said about the attack that was captured on video.

The victims told the Martin County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) that on August 30, a homeless man, Jerquavious Jackson, 24, approached the victims while at Post Family Park in Indiantown and asked him for some money. However, instead of money, they said they would offer him food, as reported by WPTV.

Rather than accepting the offer, deputies said Jackson began violently attacking the victims, and even stabbed one of them, who suffered a slash wound to the leg. One of the victims, a woman, managed to record video of the attack in a pavilion in the park with her cell phone.

Video shows Jackson lifting the second victim off the ground, then body-slamming him to the pavement. After the stabbing, Jackson fled the scene on the victim's bicycle, according to the sheriff's office. Luckily, both victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies were alerted of the attack just before 8 p.m., and immediately began canvassing the area. MCSO said Jackson was found at a nearby Circle K convenience store, investigators believe he was looking for other victims to rob.

The sheriff's office said deputies were able to take Jackson into custody without further incident. Jackson was found with a box cutter stained with dried blood. He was arrested and booked into the Martin County Jail for armed robbery, aggravated battery, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

After Jackson was read his Miranda Rights, and deputies said he gave conflicting stories, eventually stating he "sometimes blacked out during incidents like the one that happened in the park." Jackson is being held at the Martin County Jail on $52,000 bond.