How Did Michael Mosley Die? Police Find Body of Missing British TV Host Who Popularized 5:2 Diet on Greek Island Five Days after He Went Missing

Police confirmed that the body of missing British TV presenter Michael Mosley was found on a Greek island Sunday morning, ending a treacherous five-day search in searing heat. The body was found in a rocky area near Agia Marina. It was located about a 30-minute walk from the village of Pedi, where the 67-year-old Mail columnist was last seen.

Dr. Michael Mosley, a prominent British doctor known for popularizing the 5:2 diet and making frequent TV appearances, had been with friends at Agios Nikolaos beach on Wednesday before heading out alone for a walk towards the island's center. Following that, he was reported missing, prompting an immediate and extensive search.

Search Ends With Grom Discovery

Lefteris Papakalodoukas, the island's mayor, told The Associated Press that he was on a boat with members of the media when they spotted a body about 65 feet above Agia Marina beach shortly after 10 a.m. "We zoomed in with the cameras and saw it was him," he said.

Mosley was identified by his personal items and clothes. The mayor said that the body appeared to have fallen down a steep slope, coming to rest against a fence and lying face-up with a few rocks on top of it.

Police arrived at Agia Marina about 20 minutes after the body was found, lying face-up roughly 90 meters from the coastline. Around 2:09 p.m. local time, firefighters reached the marina by boat, bringing an orange stretcher and a large black bag to the site of the discovery.

Several people in plain clothes disembarked from the white speedboat, carrying briefcases up the rocky hill.

After around half an hour, a team of six firefighters carefully placed Mosley's body onto the orange stretcher.

The body was then transported down to a jetty, loaded onto a small white tender, and taken to a mortuary on the island of Rhodes for a postmortem examination.

Two forensic officers stayed behind to examine the area where the body was found, and they declined to comment as they departed.

Star in His Own Right

It was revealed that Mosley's adult children, Alex, Jack, Dan, and Kate, were only 350 feet away from where the body was discovered when they retraced their father's steps yesterday. It appeared Mosley had walked around the edge of the beach bar at Agia Marina and was moving toward the sea.

Temperatures were roughly 37°C at the time, and although he had a bottle of water with him, the intense heat would have made the conditions extremely challenging.

It appeared that he might have been attempting to reach the sea, as his body was found only a few feet from the shore. A source mentioned that the distinctive umbrella he had been carrying was found near him.

During his disappearance, there was an excessive heat warning from the Greek Meteorological Office, with temperatures expected to reach a scorching 38°C, which is unusual for early June.

Mosley, 67, is a well-known figure in Britain due to his frequent appearances on television and radio, as well as his column in the Daily Mail newspaper.

He is also known internationally for his 2013 book "The Fast Diet," co-authored with journalist Mimi Spencer.

The book introduced the "5:2 diet," which claims to help people lose weight quickly by significantly reducing their calorie intake for two days a week while maintaining a healthy diet on the other five days.

Following this, he developed a rapid weight loss program and produced several films focusing on diet and exercise.

Mosley has frequently subjected his body to extreme conditions to observe the impact of his diets. He even lived with tapeworms in his intestines for six weeks for the BBC documentary "Infested! Living With Parasites."

He has four children with his wife, Clare Bailey Mosley, who is also a doctor, author, and health columnist.