How Did Marshawn Kneeland Die? Dallas Cowboys Star's Cause of Death Revealed after Police Chase as He Sent Final Text Message to Family

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland died by suicide, the Texas Department of Public Safety announced on Thursday. The 24-year-old died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound following a chase involving DPS troopers at around 10:30 pm on Wednesday, officials said.

Kneeland was in only his second NFL season when he died overnight. His family and his heartbroken agent, Jonathan Perzley, described his death as a "tremendous loss." Troopers tried to pull Kneeland over for a traffic violation on the Dallas North Tollway, according to a statement from the Texas Department of Public Safety. However, he didn't stop, leading to a chase during which officers eventually lost sight of his vehicle.

Shocking and Unexpected

The troopers "attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation on the northbound lanes of the Dallas North Tollway near Keller Springs Blvd. The driver refused to stop, resulting in a pursuit with DPS Troopers," the Department of Public Safety said in a statement.

Kneeland's car was later found crashed and abandoned along Dallas Parkway. Officers from the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Frisco Police Department searched the surrounding area, where they found the football player dead nearby.

Kneeland's girlfriend had contacted police after receiving a troubling text message from him, saying he planned to "end it all," authorities said.

In heartbreaking 911 audio obtained by TMZ, dispatchers relayed details from his girlfriend, who reportedly said that Kneeland had struggled with mental health issues and was armed.

The dispatch also revealed that the NFL had reached out to the Plano Police Department after the player's family expressed concern for his safety. "The subject is texting his family goodbye," the operator said.

The Frisco Police Department continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding Kneeland's death.

Tributes Pour In

In a touching statement, Kneeland's family remembered him as a "devoted son, brother, uncle, cousin, nephew, grandson, and friend," mourning the loss of someone they deeply loved. "We are devastated by this tremendous loss and are still processing the depth of our grief," they said.

"As Marshawn was making his mark on the football field with the Dallas Cowboys, he held an even more special place off the field - as a devoted son, brother, uncle, cousin, nephew, grandson, and friend.

"He was kind, determined, humble, and full of love. His light shone brightly in every life he touched, and his spirit will continue to live on through the countless hearts he inspired

"We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of love and support from friends, fans, and the community. During this difficult time, we ask for privacy as we come together as a family to honor and remember Marshawn's life and legacy."

Kneeland's death came only two days after he played for the Cowboys in their Monday Night Football game against the Arizona Cardinals.

The young defensive lineman, drafted by Dallas in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, had just reached a major career milestone in that game — scoring his first professional touchdown after recovering a blocked punt in the end zone during the second quarter.

On Thursday morning, the Dallas Cowboys paid tribute to him in a heartfelt statement, calling Kneeland a "beloved teammate and valued member of our organization."

Kneeland joined the Cowboys after being drafted out of Western Michigan last year. Over nearly two seasons in the NFL, he appeared in 18 games for Dallas, starting in four of them. During that time, he tallied 26 tackles and one sack, showing promise as a rising young player on the team.