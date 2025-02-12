How Did Margarita Fores Die? Celebrity Chef Found Dead Aged 65 in Hong Kong Hotel after Missing Lunch Meeting

Celebrity chef and restaurateur Margarita Fores has died at the age of 65. Forés was found unresponsive in her hotel room in Hong Kong after failing to attend a scheduled lunch meeting, according to Manila Standard. Her sudden and unexpected death has left the fraternity shocked.

Her son, Amado, confirmed her passing in a social media post, writing: "Dear Friends and Family, it is with a heavy heart that I share the sudden passing of my mom, Margarita A. Forés. Our family is mourning this unexpected loss, and we kindly ask for your prayers during this time. We will be able to share more in due time. With gratitude Amado."

An Icon Is Gone

Forés was named Asia's Best Female Chef in 2016 after choosing a path in the culinary industry, despite initially training as a public accountant. In 1997, she launched her first restaurant, Cibo, specializing in Italian cuisine. Today, the establishment has expanded to more than 20 locations across the Philippines.

Her passion for Italian food grew while she was working in New York, leading her to pursue culinary training in Italy before founding Cibo.

Recent posts on her Instagram show her alongside renowned celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay.

In New York, Forés attended the Marymount School and later Mount Holyoke College before returning to the Philippines to complete her degree in accountancy. She briefly worked in finance before heading back to New York, where she reportedly mingled with figures like John F. Kennedy Jr., according to Pep.

The death of her grandfather in 1985 prompted her to rethink her career path. Reflecting on that period, she told Rogue in 2016, "They say when major changes happen in a family, it's an opportunity for other members to also make changes in their lives."

A year later, she traveled to Italy to refine her skills in Italian cuisine. Upon returning to the Philippines, she put her training to use by launching a catering business.

Low-Profile Star

In 1997, she founded Cibo, later telling Esquire that her goal was to compete with well-known chains like TGI Friday's and Hard Rock Cafe. She told the outlet in 2016: "I remember when I started Cibo in 1997, putting the concept together, I was very clear: I wanted it to be in a mall setting.

"I wanted it to offer value for money and I wanted the food to be really authentic—the way they do it in Italy. At the same time, I also wanted it to be able to offer a concept that was homegrown, created by a Filipino."

Since her son announced the heartbroken news of her death on social media, users have flocked to the comments to pay their respects. One person wrote: "I am deeply sorry for your loss. Your mother's warmth and the love she poured into her cooking touched so many lives.

"Her incredible talent as a chef, and the meals she shared, will always be remembered with fondness and appreciation. May her memory bring you comfort in this difficult time."

Another wrote: "I'm at such a loss for words. My deepest condolences to you and your family, Amado. I am so sorry."