How Did Lynette Hardaway Die? 'Diamond' of Trump-Supporting Conservative Media Duo 'Diamond and Silk' Dies Aged 51 as Former POTUS Pays Touching Tribute

Lynette 'Diamond' Hardaway, better known as "Diamond" of the "Diamond and Silk" duo, the right-wing YouTubers and media personalities who call themselves "Donald Trump's most loyal supporters" died on Monday, according to the duo's official Twitter account. Hardaway died at her North Carolina home. She was 51.

Hardaway was one of Trump's staunchest backers, and the former president described her "unexpected" death as "really bad news for Republicans." An official cause of her death was not revealed but speculation is rife that she may have died of Covid, given that she was a vaccine denier. However, there is no official confirmation of her illness or what exactly happened to her.

Unexpected Death

A post on the pair's Twitter account stated that a memorial ceremony will be held at a later date and asked for privacy for her family. Donald Trump was among the first ones to pay tribute to Hardaway and mourn her untimely death.

"Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, all Americans," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "Our beautiful Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, has just passed away at her home in the State she loves so much, North Carolina."

The former US president referred to Hardaway as "Magnificent Diamond," adding that her sister Silk Herneitha Rochelle Hardaway was "with her all the way, and at her passing."

"There was no better team anywhere or at any time," Trump wrote.

The cause of her death wasn't revealed. However, a link to a GoFundMe campaign started by Heather Hardaway Richardson, and marketed as "contributions to preserving Diamond's legacy," was nevertheless included in the statement.

The duo's official Twitter account informed fans that Diamond was ill in November but did not provide any other information. A COVID denier who also advocated against the Covid-19 vaccine, Hardaway, refuted claims that she had had the illness in December.

Trump Heartbroken

Hardaway, who was raised in North Carolina, started uploading videos on YouTube in 2012. They posted videos at the time about a variety of largely left-leaning causes, such as police brutality, and were Democrats by registration.

However, they shot to fame during the 2016 presidential campaign. The hard-core Republicans known as "Diamond & Silk" made a stunning conversion from being lifelong Democrats to Republicans after Trump's bid for the White House was launched a year earlier.

The vloggers became social media stars and were regular guests on Fox News, including appearances with Trump at the White House throughout Trump's tenure in office as president.

"There was no better TEAM anywhere, or at any time! Diamond's death was totally unexpected, probably her big and precious HEART just plain gave out. Rest In Peace our Magnificent Diamond, you will be greatly missed," Trump concluded.

A GiveSendGo page has been set up in her honor. A message on the page reads, "The World just lost a True Angel and Warrior Patriot for Freedom, Love, and Humanity!"

"Diamond blazed a trail, founded on her passion and love for the entire race of humanity," the message continues. "The memory of her passing should forever remain in our hearts. In this time of grief, please respect the privacy of Diamond's family but remember and celebrate the gift that she gave us all."

Hardaway reportedly returned to her show a month after becoming ill and refuted rumors that she had been admitted to the hospital with COVID-19, according to a Daily Beast report.

Her final episode was shot on December 15th.

The sisters lost their jobs at Fox News in 2020 for spreading inappropriate information regarding the coronavirus, such as claims that the virus was deliberately transmitted by "deep-state snakes" and that a vaccine will be used for population control.

Additionally, they spread the hoax that the Covid-19 fatality counts were falsified to harm Trump on TV.