How Did Luke Knox Die? Florida International Football Player and Younger Brother of Dawson Knox Dies Suddenly Aged 22

Florida International University tight end and linebacker Luke Knox has died aged 22, FIU Athletics announced on Thursday on Twitter. Knox, a Brentwood, Tennessee native and the younger brother of tight end Dawson Knox of the Buffalo Bills, played for Ole Miss for the previous four seasons before moving to FIU.

According to FIU coach Mike MacIntyre, Knox died on Wednesday evening. The exact cause and the circumstances under which Knox died are still unknown. Police have launched an investigation but as of now, they don't suspect any foul play was involved in Knox's death. It is also not known if Knox was suffering from any ailment.

Sudden Death

In a statement, MacIntyre said that he would always remember Knox for his love of football, as well as his true affection for his family and teammates. This offseason, Knox moved from Ole Miss to Florida International.

"Words cannot express the heartfelt sorrow we feel because of the passing of our teammate and friend, Luke Knox," MacIntyre said in a statement.

"I had the honor of coaching Luke at Ole Miss and FIU. While I admired his passion for football, his genuine love for his family and teammates is what I will always remember. He had a special way of making everyone around him feel comfortable and confident," the statement further read.

Bills coach Sean McDermott said Knox's passing was "tragic" news he woke up to. "Our hearts go out to Dawson and his family during this time and we're right here with him supporting him and his family," McDermott said.

Ole Miss football has not yet issued a statement.

Death of a Promising Talent

Knox, a former star at Nashville's Brentwood Academy, played for Ole Miss from 2018 to 21. Prior to breaking out as a linebacker contributor in 2019, Knox redshirted in 2018 and played in just one game. MacIntyre was the Rebels' defensive coordinator at that time.

As a redshirt freshman, he recorded 10 tackles, including two for loss and two pass breakups. After switching to tight end before the 2021 season, he did not record any stats and only made one tackle in 2020.

The news of Knox's passing reached FIU teammates late on Wednesday. Grief counselors were invited in to talk with the squad and other members of the campus community, and Thursday's practice was canceled.

In a message sent out early on Thursday, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin also offered his condolences.

"I am very grateful for my personal relationship and time spent with Luke," Kiffin said. "He was a tremendous teammate and an even better person who lifted up everyone around him."

Knox's older brother Dawson played at Ole Miss from 2016-18 and has since emerged as a star tight end for the Buffalo Bills.