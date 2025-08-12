How Did Liz Lin Ruoyu Die? Popular Taiwanese Beauty Influencer Dies Aged 36 as Heartbroken Husband Pays Emotional Tribute

Popular beauty influencer Liz Lin Ruoyu, who boasted over 144,000 Instagram followers, has died suddenly and unexpectedly at the age of 36. The death of the Taiwanese content creator was confirmed on Sunday by her husband, who posted a heartfelt tribute on her social media account. However, no cause of death was given by her husband.

"Liz has always been a girl with a smile, sunshine and love," he wrote on Instagram. "Although Liz has quietly left, the beauty and love she left behind will always be with us." Although Ruoyu had been posting content on social media since 2012, she never considered herself an "influencer," according to her husband.

Sudden Death

"On social platforms, she never saw herself as an 'influencer' but as a friend to everyone," her husband wrote. "She always tried her best to respond to every message just because she really cared and really appreciated everyone who supported her."

"She was always curious about new things, especially about small animals, with infinite gentleness and care," he continued.

"She always had a unique and fascinating taste, always able to use her vision and creativity to add beauty and inspiration to the world."

Friends and fans of Ruoyu quickly took to social media to honor her memory, with fellow beauty creator Nancy Tsai posting a collection of photos of the two spanning their 15-year friendship.

"We have so many memories worth smiling together," she wrote on Instagram, revealing that the pair traveled to Singapore, Los Angeles and Tokyo. "On the next part of the journey, be able to continue smiling from the heart. Love you always."

Tributes Pour In

Ruoyu's regular collaborator, Hannah Yang, wrote, "Still miss you so much." The online personality often shared beauty advice and tutorials to her devoted followers. Her last post, shared on June 3, featured her trying on different sunglasses while out shopping.

The influencer regularly interacted with her audience in the comments and was known for fostering a strong bond with her fans.

Alongside her beauty career, Ruoyu had recently ventured into music, releasing her debut single, "Mist," in 2022 as an aspiring singer.