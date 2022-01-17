How did Les Grobstein Die? Chicago Radio Personality Found Dead at 69

Long-time Chicago radio sportscaster, Les Grobstein died at the age of 69. He was found dead Sunday, January 16 afternoon in his home in Elk Grove Village, Illinois, media blogger Robert Feder reported. According to WGN9, Grobstein was sick since Wednesday. No further details were available about his death.

Grobstein was an overnight host on WSCR 670-AM, where he was the sports director for 10 years. He was known as 'the grobber' as he hosted the overnight hours on The Score for years. He would have long conversations with listeners who called in.

Condolences poured in for the legendary sports journalist on social media as fans and well-wishers paid tribute to Grobstein. The cause of death was not clear at the moment.

Radio host for more than 50 years

A Chicago native, Grobstein graduated from Von Steuben High School and Columbia College. After graduating, he started his career as a commentator for Northwestern Basketball. Grobstein was on Chicago sports radio for more than 50 years. Most recently, he hosted the overnight hours on 670 The Score.

He was fondly called a 'human encyclopedia' for his incredibly expansive knowledge of any stat or story from Chicago sports history.

'The most committed sports journalist'

Fans and colleagues remembered Grobstein as a 'Chicago treasure,' for his performance as a radio sportscaster.

"Incredibly sad news that longtime friend and colleague Les Grobstein has passed away. Les was a Chicago institution. A million stories will be told about Les in the coming days but I'll always remember him as a friend who would always offer help when needed. Rest In Peace," one person tweeted.

"Very sad news that Les Grobstein has died. He was a Chicago treasure and one of the nicest people I have ever met. God Bless you Les.There will never be another like you. My deepest sympathies to his family and his many fans," David Kaplan wrote.