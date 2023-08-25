How Did Beauty Couch Die? Instagram Roller-Skating Influencer Found Dead Near Burning Car as Police Suspect Foul Play

Police are investigating the death of Beauty Couch, a 22-year-old social media influencer after her body was found close to a vehicle that was on fire in Austell, Georgia, a city in the Atlanta metropolitan region Cobb County police said in a news release on Thursday that they suspect foul play in the death of the roller-skating influencer.

Police said that firefighters were called to a brush fire in the Austell area on Wednesday afternoon. Upon arriving, they found a vehicle that was completely consumed by flames but did not initially see Beauty Couch's body. Couch was a roller skating Instagram influencer, with 147,000 followers on the social media app.

Mysterious Death in Broad Daylight

Responders arrived at the scene to find a vehicle engulfed in flames. They extinguished the fire and the vehicle was towed to a wrecker yard.

However, police could not immediately see Beauty Couch's body. Authorities said that they visited the address associated with the vehicle's registration.

During this visit, they learned that Beauty Couch had been the main driver of the vehicle and that she had not been seen since the morning prior to the incident.

Officers then went back to Joe Jerkins Blvd and Landers Street and found Couch's body in the wood line. It's unclear how she died.

"Austell Police searched the area where the vehicle was found and located a body that matched the description of Beauty Couch in the wood line," the police statement continued.

Police have launched an investigation but it is unclear if police have any leads on a suspect. As of now, no arrests have been made. Police are asking anyone with information to contact their tip line at 770-499-4111.

Gone too Soon

Couch's death has left her family devastated. "She was a sweet girl, she never bothered nobody," her mother, Kimberly Couch, told WSB-TV.

"She was a friend to everybody. She loved going skating. She loved going to work. She loved her clothes. She loved wearing her hair so pretty."

Beauty Couch, who was also known as Beauty Katera, boasted a follower count exceeding 149,000 on her Instagram account. Her posts frequently featured videos showcasing her skateboarding skills, and she recently conducted her inaugural skateboarding class earlier this month.

Her most recent Instagram update, posted on Saturday, consisted of a collection of bikini snapshots accompanied by the caption, "He said I look good in red, might as well call me sexy redd."