Bobbie Mitchell: Texas GOP Fighting for Her Life as Her Husband Is Murdered in Deadly Knife Attack at Her Lewisville Home by Grandson

A prominent Texas GOP was stabbed, and her husband was killed in a violent attack at their home early Monday, with their grandson now facing charges in connection to the brutal incident. Denton County Commissioner Bobbie Mitchell, a Republican, and her husband, Fred, were found around 4 am at their Lewisville home, the Denton County Sheriff's Office said.

The Republican politician is reportedly in stable condition, while her husband was pronounced dead nearly an hour after the harrowing incident. The couple's 23-year-old grandson, Mitchell Blake Reinacher, was found at the crime scene and has been arrested and charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to police.

Deadly Attack by Grandson

Police rushed to the scene after receiving a call about an assault just before 4 a.m. at a home in the 1000 block of Springwood Drive. When they reached the scene, they found both victims with stab wounds, according to Fox4 News.

Reinacher, who is listed as one of Bobbie Mitchell's nine grandchildren on her official government website, is currently being held at the Lewisville jail.

As of late Monday morning, cops remained at the scene collecting evidence as the investigation into what led to the deadly incident continued, the sheriff's office said. The motive behind the deadly crime is still unclear, as cops are still questioning Reinacher.

Bobbie Mitchell, a great-grandmother and former member of the Lewisville City Council, made history in 1993 by becoming the city's first Black mayor.

She held the mayor's position for seven long years before stepping down in January 2000 to take on her current position at the county level.

Community Wishes Speedy recovery

Denton County Judge Andy Eads posted a heartfelt message on social media, saying, "My dear friend, colleague and mentor Precinct 3 Commissioner Bobbie J. Mitchell has suffered a huge tragedy this morning. I ask that you keep her and her family in your prayers as she recovers.

"Her beloved husband, Fred Mitchell, a longtime friend, will be greatly missed. Please honor their privacy as the family navigates this horrible tragedy."

Representative Jared Patterson also prayed for her speedy recovery and paid tribute to her loving husband, saying, "Please join Leslie and me in prayer for Denton County's most beloved public servant, Commissioner Bobbie Mitchell, as she attempts to recover from this attack while mourning the death of her husband, Fred."

Lewisville is a city with a population of around 120,000, located around 25 miles northwest of Dallas.