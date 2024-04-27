How Did Korey Cunningham Die? Former New York Giants Lineman Found Dead at His New Jersey Home is Apparent Suicide as Tributes Pour In

Korey Cunningham, a former NFL player who played for the New York Giants, Arizona Cardinals, and New England Patriots, has died aged 28 from an apparent suicide at his home in New Jersey. Cunningham, known for his upbeat personality, was found dead at his home in New Jersey on Thursday afternoon, according to RLS Media.

Police said his death was self-inflicted, with no suspicion of foul play. Cunningham, a 6-foot-6, 311-pound Alabama native, had a career in the NFL as an offensive tackle, playing 31 games across multiple teams. He was selected in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Cardinals after playing college football at Cincinnati.

Unexpected Death

The Giants said in a statement: "We are saddened to hear of the passing of Korey Cunningham. He was a vital part of the spirit and camaraderie of the locker room. Our thoughts are with Korey's family, friends and teammates."

Giants cornerback Jason Pinnock penned a heartfelt tribute to his former teammate, sharing a picture of Cunningham on Instagram. "This one hurt. Regardless of what you was going through, you wore the biggest smile!

"You was the first person to come help me move when I as getting settled at NYC.. middle of camp & you grinding to be on team & learn new playbook, you was the first at my house ready.

"Take care of yourselves and call your friends people, I love you brudda."

Saquon Barkley, who played alongside Cunningham during his five-year tenure with the Giants, seemed to react to the news of his former teammate's passing on X on Friday morning. Now with the Philadelphia Eagles, Barkley simply wrote: "Damn man."

In his final social media post, just five days ago, Cunningham reflected on a recent hunting trip he had taken to Carolina, highlighting hunting as his major passion outside of football.

He shared several pictures on his Instagram account with the caption: "Last minute trip across the Mason Dixon to chase Easterns. Til next time Carolina."

A Star Is Gone

Cunningham grew up in Montevallo, Alabama. Reflecting on his journey to the NFL in a 2019 interview while he was on the Cardinals roster, Cunningham spoke about his upbringing, saying, "It made me who I am. Middle of nowhere, put it like that."

"I graduated high school with like 55 people. I come from nothing."

Cunningham's last team was the Giants, as he was released from their roster last August before the season began.

He initially played for the Cardinals for a year after the draft, making six appearances.

However, he was traded to the Patriots in 2019 for a sixth-round pick. Cunningham remained on the roster in New England for two years before being released and eventually signing with the Giants.

Before his move to the NFL, Cunningham played college football at the University of Cincinnati from 2013 to 2017, initially as a tight end. He later became captain of the team. The Cincinnati football program expressed their sorrow at his death, saying that they are "heartbroken" by the news.

A statement said; "We're heartbroken at the news of the passing of Korey Cunningham. Korey was a Bearcats captain with an incredible work ethic and an infectious personality. He will be sorely missed, and our thoughts are with his family, friends and teammates."