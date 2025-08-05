How Did Joe Mazraani Die? Shipwreck Explorer and Husband of Top New Jersey Lawyer Dies Suddenly During Deep-Sea Diving Expedition

A prominent shipwreck diver, who was married to a top attorney from New Jersey, died while on a deep-sea diving expedition. Joe Mazraani, 47, suffered a fatal emergency on July 29 during a dive to the wreck of "the Big Engine Steamer," located 200 miles off the coast on the eastern edge of Georges Bank, according to his company, Atlantic Wreck Salvage.

The company did not reveal the cause of death in its announcement. However, the company said that a full investigation is underway and stated that there is "no reason to suspect diver error or equipment failure." Police have also yet to share further details on Mazraani's sudden death.

Unexpected Death

"Joe Mazraani was larger than life. He was kind, compassionate, and generous. A mentor and a student, a friend, brother, son, and partner," Atlantic Wreck Salvage shared.

"Whether motoring aboard D/V Tenacious, diving into deep and dangerous water, or defending his clients in court, Joe demanded the best of everyone around him. Sometimes he demanded it grumpily — but he always demanded by example."

Mazraani, who was also a criminal defense lawyer, co-founded Atlantic Wreck Salvage with his wife, Jennifer Sellitti, a public defender in New Jersey. Sellitti revealed that she was onboard the vessel at the time of her husband's death.

Atlantic Wreck Salvage shared a final photo of Mazraani standing at the bow of the D/V Tenacious, the vessel he used for underwater exploration and historical salvage work, shortly before his death.

According to the company's website, Mazraani was born in Lebanon and moved to the United States at the age of 15.

A Star in His Own Right

He became a certified diver in the mid-1990s and quickly developed a passion for exploring shipwrecks along the Northeast U.S. coastline, becoming deeply fascinated with the sunken vessels scattered near the entrance to New York Harbor.

"Shipwreck exploration is a way of life for Joe," his bio reads.

"He is president of Atlantic Wreck Salvage and operates the dive vessel 'Tenacious,' which was specifically acquired and outfitted to accomplish several projects, including locating and exploring U-550 and other deep, uncharted wrecks in the North Atlantic," his bio reads.

Mazraani also led expeditions to the famed Italian ocean liner SS Andrea Doria and had explored the wrecks of the HMHS Britannic, the Titanic's sister ship, as well as the RMS Lusitania.

The beloved captain was honored with associate membership in the Boston Sea Rovers, a nonprofit focused on ocean conservation and marine education.

The New Jersey Office of the Public Defender paid tribute to Mazraani on Friday following his death. "With deep sadness, we share the loss of Joe Mazraani, beloved partner of Public Defender Sellitti and a cherished member of the legal and diving communities," the office wrote on Facebook.

"Joe was larger than life: fearless, kind, and deeply committed to justice. Our hearts are with the Public Defender and his loved ones."