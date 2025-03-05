Marc Piovanetti: Ex- Carnivore Guitarist Arrested for Sexually Abusing Missing NYC Girl for Days While His Wife Watched the Crime

A missing teen from New York City was found in the house of a former thrash-metal rocker who is a registered sex offender, with the alleged sexual assault allegedly being allowed by his wife. Marc Piovanetti, a guitarist with Carnivore and Crumbsuckers in the 1980s, and his 50-year-old wife, Jennifer Piovanetti, were arrested only last week.

They couple was arrested after the teen girl was found assaulted in their New Jersey home, according to the prosecution. The 58-year-old artist was already a registered sex offender when he met the New York girl, who was between the ages of 13 and 16, on the music-related dating app TurnUp, according to NJ.com.

Sexual Predator

Piovanetti arranged for the girl to travel to his Fort Lee home late last month, and while she was there, she was reported missing to the NYPD, according to Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella.

The prosecutor alleged that Piovanetti then gave the girl marijuana and sexually abused her over the course of two days, all the while his wife and an unnamed child under the age of 13 were also present there.

Law enforcement officers found the girl at the Piovanettis' home on February 23 after she began using the ex-rocker's phone, leading NYPD detectives to track its location, according to NJ.com.

The guitarist faces multiple charges, including several counts of sexual assault, luring, and child endangerment. Prosecutors also confirmed that his wife was arrested and is facing multiple charges related to child endangerment.

History of Sexual Assaults

It is still not clear how why the police suddenly tried to trace Piovanetti. Several questions remain unanswered at this point including if the cops were tipped off about the alleged sexual abuse Piovanetti committed or was a missing report filed the girl's family that led to the search.

Cops are yet to share details about the case, including the reason why he was being tracked.

According to Vice, the former Crumbsuckers musician has a history of alleged offenses involving minors. In 2017, he was reportedly sentenced to 10 years of probation for sexually assaulting a child under the age of 15.

Marc and Jennifer Piovanetti were taken into custody by the Bergen County Sheriff's Office as they awaited their scheduled appearances in Bergen County Superior Court.