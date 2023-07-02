How Did Jo Linder Die? YouTube Bodybuilding Star Joesthetics Dies Suddenly of Aneurysm Age 30

Jo Linder, better known YouTube bodybuilding star Joesthetics, has died of an aneurysm aged 30. The German influencer gained popularity by sharing fitness videos on social media, and his dedication to maintaining his physique became renowned among his eight million Instagram followers.

Just weeks before his death, he expressed concerns about the possibility of over-training leading to a heart attack, particularly given his rare muscular condition. Linder's girlfriend Nicha, also known as @immapeaches on social media, has since been devastated. She paid a bittersweet tribute to her late boyfriend on Instagram, confirming that his death was the result of an aneurysm, which couldn't be detected earlier.

Sudden Death

The bodybuilder - who spent time in Thailand and Dubai - had felt a pain in his neck three days before, but had not realized what this was. In her tribute, Nicha described Lindner as sweet, kind, loyal, strong, and someone who believed in everyone.

In a heartbreaking revelation on social media, Nicha shared that Linder died in his room while cuddling her. She also mentioned that he had dressed her in a necklace that he had personally crafted before his suddenly died.

"He was in my arms.. than this is just happening too fast.. 3 days ago he kept said that he pain his neck .. we not really realize it... until it too late," she said.

"At this moment I couldn't write anything much. Trust me this man is more than what you ever know.

"If your guys were know him like I do... his is the amazing and incredible person in this world."

An aneurysm occurs when the wall of an artery weakens, leading to its widening.

Tragically, the bodybuilder was waiting to go to the gym with his friend Noel Deyzel when he suddenly collapsed and died, leaving everyone in shock.

Leaving Everyone in Shock

Noel, who himself has more than four million followers, took to social media to reveal that eh himself is still in shock over Linder's death. "Rest in peace Jo. I love you man," fellow fitness fanatic Noel Deyzel wrote on Instagram, along with a photo of the pair together.

"I still keep checking my phone waiting for your reply so we can meet at the gym," he wrote in a longer message. "I'm broken bro. You opened your arms up to us, you showed us so much about life and social media."

He added, in part: "Your generosity towards myself and others will always stay with me."

In addition to bodybuilding, his social media highlighted his passion for fashion, especially sneakers, and his inclination for experimenting with various hairstyles. His posts showcased his unique sense of style and his willingness to explore different fashion trends.

According to Lindner's close friend Joseph Shulkin, as reported by The Sun, the bodybuilder served as an inspiration not only to him but to millions of others.

"You have done so much for the community, had the best energy, and the kindest soul," he said. "We will always remember you brazza, fly high."

Lindner's final social media post provided an update on his recent fitness pursuits following a year-long break from intensive bodybuilding. "When I lost my gains because I went off everything for 1 year but then could not recover my own test levels so went back on trt," he wrote, in part, referring to his testosterone replacement therapy.

"Trust me I tried to stop but be aware it might have long term effects for your life," he continued. "Trt is a big commitment keep that in mind."