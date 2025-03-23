How Did Jessica Aber Die? Former US Attorney for Virginia's Eastern District Who Resigned in January Found Dead Aged 43

The former U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia was found dead on Saturday morning under mysterious circumstances, and police have launched an investigation into the unexpected death of the prominent lawyer, according to multiple media reports.

Jessica Aber, 43, a Biden-appointed attorney who stepped down from her position in January when President Donald Trump assumed office, was found dead at her home by Alexandria Police officers shortly before 9:20 a.m. on Saturday, as reported by Fox News. The Alexandria Police Department said that the cause of her death is still under investigation, according to NBC Washington. The Virginia medical examiner's office will determine the official cause of death.

Mysterious Death a Month After Resignation

At 9:18 a.m. on Saturday, Alexandria Police responded to a report of an unresponsive woman and found her dead, according to an official statement. The woman was later identified as Aber, who was appointed as U.S. Attorney in 2021 by former President Joe Biden.

Aber resigned from the high-profile position, which she had held since 2021, with her resignation taking effect the day before Trump's inauguration in January.

The current U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia expressed grief over the unexpected death in a statement released Saturday afternoon.

"We are heartbroken beyond words to learn of the passing of our friend and former colleague, U.S. Attorney Jessica Aber," said Erik Siebert, the current U.S. Attorney for Eastern District of Virginia.

"She was unmatched as a leader, mentor, and prosecutor, and she is simply irreplaceable as a human being. We remain in awe of how much she accomplished in her all too brief time in this world. Her professionalism, grace, and legal acumen set the standard.

"Though we are devastated by this loss, each of us in the Eastern District of Virginia will look to her example and endeavor to live up to that standard. Jess was a proud Virginian from high school through college and throughout her career. She loved EDVA and EDVA loved her back. We remain committed to her life's work, a commitment to seeking justice, as she would have wanted."

Death Under Investigation

Before being appointed as U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, Aber began serving as an assistant U.S. attorney in the district in 2009. From 2015 to 2016, she worked as counsel to the assistant attorney general for the Department of Justice's Criminal Division.

Biden nominated her for the prestigious position in 2021, and she was unanimously confirmed by the Senate.

"I've had the privilege of spending my career as a prosecutor in the Eastern District of Virginia working alongside talented, hard-working public servants who manage matters affecting citizens here and across the world," Aber said in the January statement of her resignation.

"Concluding my service to the District as its U.S. Attorney has been an honor beyond measure... I am proud of the work we have done with our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners to enforce the law and build community trust."