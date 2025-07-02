How Did Harald von Hohenzollern Die? German Prince Dies 'Unexpectedly' Aged 63 During Namibia Trip Days Before Birth of First Child

Prince Harald von Hohenzollern has died suddenly and unexpectedly at the age of 63 — just days before his wife was due to give birth to their first child. The German aristocrat died of cardiac arrest while on a business trip related to the diamond industry in Windhoek, Namibia.

His wife, Princess Josefa von Hohenzollern — who is currently seeking re-election as mayor of Leonberg in Baden-Württemberg — shared the heartbreaking news on social media. "Dear fellow citizens of Leonberg, today I am writing with a heavy heart. My beloved husband Harald V. Hohenzollern, died quite unexpectedly of a sudden cardiac death. This loss hits me very deep," Josefa, 51, wrote on Instagram.

Shocking Death

"I need time to grieve, say goodbye and be there for our unborn child. That's why I will be stepping back from campaigning and social media in the coming days," Josefa continued. The couple got married in September 2024, and they were expecting the arrival of their first child in the next few days.

"I hope for your understanding during this time off and thank you from the bottom of my heart at this point for your condolences and support," the princess concluded her post.

Along with her heartbreaking message, Josefa posted a collection of nostalgic photos featuring her late husband.

The couple tied the knot in Josefa's hometown of Kollnburg after first meeting at a trade fair in 2022. Josefa became a princess after marrying Harald, who was a member of the former German royal family, the House of Hohenzollern.

The royal lineage, which traces its roots back to 1061, has deep historical connections to the Hohenzollern family, as well as regions like Brandenburg, Prussia, Romania, and the former German Empire.

Locals affectionately call the princess the "singing mayor" due to her passion for music and her frequent appearances in cultural events throughout the region.

Everyone's Princess

Josefa began her campaign for mayor in November 2020, when she ran for the position of financial mayor in Leonberg, located in Baden-Württemberg. In the first round, she finished third in the vote count, missing the chance to advance by only a single vote.

However, the winning candidate later declined to take the position, giving Josefa another opportunity to run.

She was ultimately elected in May 2021 as the only remaining candidate, receiving 17 out of 33 votes for an eight-year term.

Josefa's time in office as First Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Leonberg has been marked by some challenges.

In June 2023, Mayor Martin Cohn placed her on administrative leave after several months of ongoing political tensions.