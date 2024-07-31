How Did Hailey Merkt Die? 'Bachelor' Star Dies Aged 31 After Tough Cancer Battle as Family and Friends Pay Heartbreaking Tribute

Hailey Merkt, a former participant on The Bachelor, has died at the age of 31 after a heartbreaking battle with cancer. On Tuesday, Merkt's Instagram account was updated for the first time in over two months, announcing her tragic death after undergoing months of Leukemia treatments.

Merkt was a contestant on season 21 of The Bachelor, where she vied for Nick Viall's heart. Tributes have been pouring in from all corners including from her fewllow Bachelor contestants, who have been left heartbroken by Merkt's untimely death. "It is with broken hearts we share that our beloved Hailey has passed away after a courageous fight for her life," the statement began.

Gone too Soon

The statement further said she had "faced this journey with unimaginable strength, grace, and selflessness," adding that "Her determination, courage, and will to live surpassed every timeline the doctors gave her, and she chose to spend her final moments surrounded by loved ones and doing what she cherished most with no regrets."

"She will forever be remembered as anything but boring, always hysterically funny, and as someone who lived fully in the present moment,' it continued, and the statement said that she 'embraced life with an unmatched zest' and that 'her beautiful spirit has touched countless lives."

"Hailey will be profoundly missed by all who knew her. Her laughter, her love, and her vibrant spirit have left an undeniable mark on our hearts,' the statement continued. 'While we grieve her loss, we find comfort in knowing that her spirit will live on in all the lives she touched. Rest in peace, Hailey."

The post thanked her fans and supporters who had contributed to a GoFundMe campaign, which remains open for those who still want to donate.

Tributes Pour In

Many former Bachelor contestants paid tribute to Merkt, who competed on Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor, by leaving tributes in the comment section.

"Oh my gosh!!! I'm so so sad to hear this " wrote Raven Gates, who also appeared on season 21 of The Bachelor. "I was so hoping for her recovery. Rest easy, Hailey you'll never be forgotten."

"My love, I hope you are in the most beautiful peaceful place. I can't imagine that I won't see you again but I'll cherish every memory together. Love you," Merkt's costar Dominique Alexis wrote.

Christopher Bennett, the organizer of Merkt's GoFundMe page, added a statement sharing more details about her battle with cancer. He explained that her health tragically declined after she initially believed she had received a clean bill of health.

"After the bone marrow transplant had taken, she was told she had nine months to not even think about cancer, but in truth she only had 6 weeks before she got the terrible news that leukemia cells were back and moving fast,' wrote Bennett.

"Her first reaction was to say, 'I don't care about myself anymore, but I can't bear being the cause of so much pain for the people I love,'" Merkt was quoted as saying.

"I am in awe of her. She had such clarity and independence and grace," Bennett continued.

"She decided she wanted to live every last minute she had to the fullest: being with the people she loved and doing the things she loved, and she loved doing so many simple things. A drink on a patio. Being in the sun. Her family and friends. Her dog, Snuggles. Swimming. An organized cupboard. A checklist of tasks all ticked off. Hanging out in a favourite park. Looking beautiful, with all the creativity that entails. Being beautiful. A beautiful soul."