How Did Garrison Brown Die? 'Sister Wives' Star and Son of Kody and Janelle Brown Found Dead Aged 25 in Apparent Suicide

Garrison Brown, the son of "Sister Wives" personalities Janelle and Kody Brown, has died from an apparent suicide. He was 25. Garrison was found dead in his Flagstaff, Arizona home on Tuesday. Flagstaff police told TMZ that Garrison was found with what seemed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound when they responded to his home following reports of a death.

Garrison was first found dead in his home by his brother Gabriel, authorities told the outlet. Authorities told the outlet that they do not suspect foul play in Garrison's death and have launched an investigation. It remains unclear at this time whether Garrison left behind any note or other communication.

Young Life Lost

On Tuesday afternoon, Janelle, 54, shared the tragic news on behalf of the family via an Instagram post. "Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown," Janelle said.

"He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory," they concluded.

TLC said in a statement to People on Tuesday, "We are devastated to hear of the tragic loss of Garrison Brown.

"We extend our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the Brown family at this difficult time."

Officers from the Flagstaff Police Department said that they responded to a report of a death at Garrison's home in Flagstaff, Arizona, on Tuesday. Upon arriving, they were met by Garrison's brother, Gabe, and found Garrison dead in his home.

"Sister Wives," a TLC reality show since 2010, chronicles the lives of a polygamist family consisting of Kody and his four wives—Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn—along with their combined 18 children.

Gone too Soon

Janelle and Kody publicly announced their separation in December 2022, while Robyn remains the only wife still legally married to Kody since getting legally married in 2014. The family originally lived in Utah before relocating to Las Vegas.

Garrison had appeared on the series since its start.

Garrison initially expressed his desire to join the Army, but his journey took a different turn as he eventually joined the National Guard. This transition was documented on the show.

The series also covered Garrison and Gabe relocating from their home to Flagstaff, a move attributed to Kody's stringent Covid-19 protocols.

Garrison had an Instagram account with the handle @robertthebrown, boasting over 67,000 followers. His last post, shared on Friday, featured him alongside a cat he had recently adopted, marking his third feline companion.

"Newest edition to my home, Ms Buttons," Garrison said. "She's 9 years old and was on the line for euthanasia but my savior complex couldn't suffice. #crazycatlady."