How Did Dorothea Celeste Wilson Die? Beloved Mississippi News Anchor Dies Suddenly and Unexpectedly Aged 42 as Tributes Pour In

A beloved Mississippi news anchor has died suddenly at the age of 42 after suffering a sudden heart attack. Dorothea Celeste Wilson, who had recently started working as a weekend anchor at WAPT in Jackson, died on Wednesday. The station confirmed that the mother of one died from a heart attack as they paid a touching tribute to the newswoman.

"Though Celeste had only been with us a short time, we were already touched by her professionalism, warmth, and dedication to the work of journalism," the station said. "All of us here at 16 WAPT are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and our thoughts are with Celeste's family and friends."

Colleagues Shattered

Her colleague, Megan West, posted a touching tribute to the anchor, which featured a video of Wilson reporting on the Girl Scouts of Mississippi Women of Distinction Induction breakfast just a week earlier.

"She was new to our team and so lovely. We chatted about how she was adjusting to morning show hours and life a few hours from her home in Louisiana," West said.

"Today, I learned she died, unexpectedly, of a heart attack. It is such a shock, and our hearts are broken for her family. I treasure the memory of this last, sweet conversation."

Heartbroken WAPT meteorologist Katie Garch said: "Heartbreaking news. To have known her was a blessing. May she rest easy. Sending love and deepest condolences to the family and friends."

Another meteorologist of the station, Christana Kay, said: "It is a numb feeling. We are in shock. We are heartbroken. From seeing Celeste Monday to hearing the news of a heart attack, it does not seem real that this happened. Celeste was a bright light in a dark room and always shined. Please pray for her family. This world lost someone loving and caring and passionate in everything she does."

Remarkable Career

Wilson, originally from New Orleans, earned her bachelor's degree from Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, Louisiana. "While she has held various roles throughout her professional career, her passion for journalism and storytelling drove her to pursue a path in Broadcast Journalism," her WAPT biography read.

"During this journey, she obtained a master's degree in journalism from Arizona State University and soon began her broadcasting career at the CBS affiliate in Monroe, Louisiana."

Throughout her career, she worked at several local news outlets and also hosted a weekly program on a PBS affiliate.

After joining WAPT, her bio read: "With a strong a commitment to faith, family, community, and deep Mississippi ties, Celeste is excited to explore Jackson and share Mississippi's stories.'"

Another station she once worked for, KARK, also honored Wilson, remembering her as a "bright light" on their morning show.

"KARK 4 News is heartbroken by the loss of a KARK family member and former morning team member, Dorothea Wilson. She was 42 years old," the station said.

"Dorothea joined KARK in October of 2023 as a reporter and anchor with the morning team before leaving in August of 2024."